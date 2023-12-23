Wondering how to bet on Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker in Texas? This guide will show the best ways of going about it ahead of 2023’s defining boxing date.

With Texas sports betting still restricted, there are no established sportsbooks currently operating in the state. However, with a momentous occasion about to get underway in Saudi Arabia, we are here to show you how to access the best offshore sportsbooks, which allow you to bet in any US state.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker, along with the other co-main event, has been touted as potentially the fight of the year as two of the heavyweight division’s most potent competitors meet in Riyadh.

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

How To Bet On Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker in Texas

Using the best boxing sportsbooks available to you in Texas, you are still able to bet on all eight of the boxing fights on the Day of Reckoning card this weekend.

Operating offshore means customers from all over the US have turned to sites like BetOnline – our top sportsbook for offshore betting – in order to wager on over 30 different sports.

See how to sign up and collect your boxing bonus for Wilder vs Parker.

Join BetOnline Deposit (min. $55, max $2,000) to become eligible Receive Wilder vs Parker bonus worth up to $1,000

Popular Boxing Betting Options For Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Boxing betting option are certainly not limited across the sportsbooks listed. Below we have outlined some of the typical markets you are likely to find on each, but note there will be exclusive odds and fight specials given the enormity of the events.

Moneyline

Pick a straight winner with this selection, so whether you can either back the favorite Deontay Wilder, or underdog Joseph Parker.

Method of Victory

Method of victory bets give you the opportunity to wager on whether the fight will be decided by knockout, or a points decision, and who will win.

Round Betting

Round betting is usually a high value wager given you are selecting a window of rounds where you think the fight will be decided.

‘Will the fight go the distance’ is a similar market with a less narrow margin for error. Given Wilder has ended just over 97% of his fights with a knockout, there is likely to be value in the fight going all 12 rounds.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker Odds

Deontay Wilder -650 | Joseph Parker +425

Parker by Decision +700 | Parker by KO/TKO +1000

Wilder by Decision +600 | Wilder by KO/TKO -400

Draw or Technical Draw +2200