With online sports betting still in debate, we show you how to bet on Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker in Florida below.

Florida sports betting is still an issue under debate by lawmakers, so for now, we are on hand to show you how to access some alternative sites.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker is one of the co-main events at this weekend’s Day of Reckoning event in Saudi Arabia, and it pits two men who are clambering for a chance at a title fight with either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk next year, following their crunch match in February.

Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

How To Bet On Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker in Florida

Our research team have spent hours selecting the best boxing sportsbooks to include in this article, and luckily for Florida sports bettors, they are available for anyone in the USA to make an account.

Operating offshore means they are able to accept customers from any US state, and this has proven a popular feature for those unable to access traditional sportsbooks.

Using BetOnline – our top sportsbook for offshore betting – we have listed the steps you can take to start betting ahead of the Day of Reckoning.

Popular Boxing Betting Options For Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

You can find some of the of the most selected boxing betting option below. It is worth noting that the sportsbooks in this article have regular fight specials and exclusive markets, so be sure to look thoroughly for yourself before placing your wagers.

Moneyline

Deontay Wilder or Jospeh Parker? You can pick a moneyline winner with this selection.

Method of Victory

Method of victory bets give you the opportunity to wager on whether the fight will be decided by knockout, or a points decision, and who will win.

Round Betting

Round betting is usually a high value wager given you are selecting a window of rounds where you think the fight will be decided.

‘Will the fight go the distance’ is also a popular choice for bettors if you are unsure whether there will be a stoppage.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker Odds

Deontay Wilder -650 | Joseph Parker +425

Parker by Decision +700 | Parker by KO/TKO +1000

Wilder by Decision +600 | Wilder by KO/TKO -400

Draw or Technical Draw +2200