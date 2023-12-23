Betting

How to Bet on Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker in California – Best CA Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
Joseph Parker Boxing Fury vs Ngannou Undercard 1
Joseph Parker Boxing Fury vs Ngannou Undercard 1

The long-awaited boxing climax for 2023 is here, and what a night the ‘Day of Reckoning’ promises to be. Joins us as we show you how to bet on Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker in California, whilst making full use of a line-up of welcome bonuses to get you started.

California sports betting remains in debate for the time being, so this guide will almost certainly come in handy if you are looking to wager on the boxing this weekend.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker is one of eight start-studded fights on the Day of Reckoning card, and heads up the card as a co-main event.

With a former heavyweight title holder, and the current IBF and WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight champion going head-to-head, this has all the makings of a classic.

Best California Sports Betting Sites For Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

50% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

$750 In Free Bets For New Customers 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

How To Bet On Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker In California

With our meticulously, hand-picked featured boxing sportsbooks in this article, anyone in California can wager on the fight.

This goes for anyone living in a restricted state, with these licensed sites operating offshore meaning they can accept customers from all over. Thousands of US residents have already found this alternative, but if you are yet to sign up, there is also a generous welcome offer to be claimed ready for fight night.

Using BetOnline – one of the leading sportsbooks for offshore betting – see the steps you can take to begin betting on Wilder vs Parker below.

  1. Click below to join BetOnline
  2. Deposit (min. $55) to become eligible for their welcome bonus
  3. Get a Wilder vs Parker betting offer worth up to $1,000
$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

Popular Boxing Betting Options For Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

California sports bettors and fight fans will most likely be familiar with some of the more popular boxing betting options. We have listed a handful below, but we strongly recommend you check out BetOnline in particular, who have constantly updated fight specials for the larger events.

Moneyline

Moneyline selections allow you to pick out a straight winner – simple as that.

Method of Victory

Method of victory bets give you the opportunity to not only bet on a winner, but also the way they achieve the victory. This could be by way of knockout, or a points decision.

Round Betting

Round betting offers an excellent opportunity to unearth value. There is more margin for error, but if you were, for example, predicting Wilder to knockdown Parker between rounds 10 and 12, you can bet on this to happen.

‘Will the fight go the distance’ is also a popular choice for bettors if you are unsure whether there will be a stoppage.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker Odds

Using the most up-to-date odds on BetOnline, we have provided a quick look at some of popular markets.

  • Deontay Wilder -650 | Joseph Parker +425
  • Parker by Decision +700 | Parker by KO/TKO +1000
  • Wilder by Decision +600 | Wilder by KO/TKO -400
  • Draw or Technical Draw +2200
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
