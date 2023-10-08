Discover how to bet on the Dallas Cowboys to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Texas today as the NFL action continues with one of the best matches on week 5.



Bet On Dallas Cowboys To Beat San Francisco 49ers In Texas

Place a bet on the Dallas Cowboys to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Texas with leading offshore sportsbook Bovada – which looks one of the top NFL games from the week 5 schedule.

With BOVADA you’ll get the best NFL betting markets on the Cowboys vs 49ers NFL Sunday match and the strict Texas state gambling laws don’t apply to Bovada customers as they are based offshore.

Join Bovada Here Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in free bets for Cowboys vs 49ers

Dallas Cowboys Odds To Beat San Francisco 49ers



It’s possibly the NFL match of the ‘week 5’ schedule as the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers welcome the Dallas Cowboys to the Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

This will be the 40th time the sides have played and you currently can’t split them in the overall series with 19 wins each and 1 tie.

They last met on Jan 22, 2023 in a match that ended in a thrilling 19-12 win for the 49ers at home – but prior that match San Francisco lost their four previous games vs the Dallas in front of their home fans.

The 49ers are Super Bowl LVIII betting favorites with most of the top US sports betting sites and it’s easy to see why after four straight wins from their opening matches this season.

They will face a Dallas side that have also made a decent start to the season, with 3 wins from 4 – their only defeat coming against the Arizona Cardinals on match week 3.

Looking at the moneyline betting, Bovada make the 49ers the favorites to win @ -195 – but you can get a bigger return on betting on the Dallas Cowboys to beat the San Francisco 49ers @ +165. A $100 stake on the Cowboys at those odds would return a profit of $165.00.

Cowboys vs 49ers Moneyline Betting Odds With Bovada



Dallas Cowboys @ +165

San Francisco 49ers @ -195

Note: Odds are subject to change.