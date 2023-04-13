You can bet on the iDubbbz vs Alex Wassabi Creator Clash 2 in Canada by opening accounts with the sports betting sites featured on this page. These CA online sports betting sites will let you bet on this huge creator clash between iDubbbz and Alex Wassabi as well as offering $1,000’s of free bets to claim.



These Canada offshore sportsbooks will also let you bet in ANY state if you’ve joined this page from the US. Read on for details of these leading US and Canada sports betting sites and how you can get the most value from your boxing betting for Creator Clash 2: iDubbbz vs Wassabi.

Bet On Creator Clash II iDubbbz vs Wassabi In Canada with the Best CA Sports Betting Sites



BetOnline – US sports betting site for boxing & $1,000 free bet

BetUS – Sign-up bonus (up to $2,500) and boxing odds for iDubbbz vs Wassabi fight

BetNow – Join with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Creator Clash 2

MyBookie – Top reputation for quality and boxing odds ahead of the iDubbbz vs Wassabi bout

Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

Canada Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is legal in most parts of Canada – this doesn’t matter with the featured sports betting sites below as you can bet with them no matter where you live.

Regardless of being a resident in a restricted betting state or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on the Creator Clash 2: iDubbbz vs Wassabi boxing match-up in Canada or in ANY US state.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in Canada or ANY US State. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional sportsbooks.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early boxing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is easy with no KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for boxing bettors is there are also no bet limits for players. That means you can bet to your hearts content on this Creator Clash 2 fight between iDubbbz and Alex Wassabi from the Amalie Arena, Florida.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the iDubbbz vs Wassabi Creator Clash bout in any area of the Canada or the US – regardless of their individual state rules. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional CA boxing betting sites.

What Time/Date Is The iDubbbz vs Alex Wassabi Fight?

🥊 Boxing Match: iDubbbz vs Alex Wassabi

iDubbbz vs Alex Wassabi 📊 Records: iDubbbz (0-1) | Alex Wassabi (1-0)

iDubbbz (0-1) | Alex Wassabi (1-0) 📅 Date: Saturday April 15, 2023

Saturday April 15, 2023 📺 TV Channel/Live Stream: Moment House App

Moment House App 🏟 Venue: Amalie Arena | Tampa, Florida, USA

Amalie Arena | Tampa, Florida, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: iDubbbz +200 | Wassabi -300

How To Bet On Creator Clash 2: iDubbbz vs Wassabi In Canada



Open a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your iDubbbz vs Wassabi boxing bets

iDubbbz vs Alex Wassabi Betting in Canada with our Featured Sports Betting Sites



The iDubbbz vs Alex Wassabi fight headlines this Creator Clash 2 card from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. iDubbbz vs Wassabi is the main attraction on the card, but there are also 11 other creator clashes on the undercard.

Names such as Epic Meal Time, former WWE star John Hennigan, GoodGuyFitz, Froggy Fresh and YodelingHaley all feature on this stacked creator undercard, looking to make a name for themselves in the boxing world.

Both iDubbbz and Alex Wassabi have both had one fight each prior to their clash this weekend. For iDubbbz, he lost a unanimous decision on his debut when facing Doctor Mike in May of last year.

On the other hand, Alex Wassabi made a winning start to his boxing career be defeating Deji – the bother of KSI who has since shared the ring with Floyd Mayweather. Wassabi won via split decision after five rounds and got his career off to the best possible start.

Now, these two creators clash in what is a huge fight in the YouTube world. Can Wassabi claim his second boxing victory or will iDubbbz hand the Montana resident the first defeat of his boxing career?

How To Get An iDubbbz vs Wassabi Free Bet in Canada



If you want to get in on the Creator Clash 2: iDubbbz vs Alex Wassabi betting action, then why not also take advantage of the Canada sports betting apps and sites offers available to you. Our recommended boxing sportsbooks offer decent selections of bonuses including free bets, so you could even have a lot of fun betting on the iDubbbz vs Alex Wassabi fight with these free bets.

Just follow the steps below and claim your free bets:

Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Join the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for boxing betting

1. BetOnline Creator Clash 2: iDubbbz vs Alex Wassabi Canada Sportsbook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a wide selection of boxing markets, that include Saturday’s iDubbbz vs Alex Wassabi fight – so are certainly worth joining. The BetOnline welcome bonus is also very generous giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets. Which you could in turn use to bet on the Creator Clash 2: iDubbbz vs Alex Wassabi fight from anywhere in Canada.

2. BetUS iDubbbz vs Alex Wassabi Canada Sportsbook Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are giving their new customers a lucrative welcome offer for the Creator Clash 2 fight between iDubbbz and Alex Wassabi. The 125% welcome offer gives a double benefit of both 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500. Therefore, if you love seeking value with your iDubbbz vs Wassabi boxing bets for the big Saturday fight, then BetUS are worth signing up to.

3. BetNow Creator Clash 2: iDubbbz vs Wassabi Canada Sportsbook Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300

BetNow has another $300 to claim with their 150% welcome bonus for new players. There is a slick and easy-to-navigate site waiting for you at BetNow, with all your favorite sports covered – including boxing so betting on Saturday’s Creator Clash 2 fight between iDubbbz and Alex Wassabi is really simple.

For boxing fans, there is also a 10% weekly rebate that is given automatically, plus with a loyalty program, refer a friend and a Reup bonus of up to 25% – there’s a lot to like at BetNow.

4. MyBookie iDubbbz vs Wassabi Canada Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your Creator Clash II: iDubbbz vs Alex Wassabi boxing betting offer off to the best start by redeeming the MyBookie welcome offer that gives you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a wide range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from away from the boxing.

5. Everygame Creator Clash II: iDubbbz vs Alex Wassabi Canada Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame are a huge favorite with sports bettors and boxing fans for over three decades now and it’s not hard to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, leading customer service and impressive odds, including those for Saturday’s iDubbbz vs Alex Wassabi fight, they offer a smooth customer experience. The Everygame welcome bonus also gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

iDubbbz vs Alex Wassabi Outright Betting



Use the best sportsbooks in Canada to place your bets on the Creator Clash II: iDubbbz vs Wassabi fight on Saturday 15th April.

iDubbbz to Win: +200

Alex Wassabi to Win: -300

Draw: +1600

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct April 13, 2023)

