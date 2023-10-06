The NCAAF action continues this Saturday, and we can show you how to bet on the College Football week 6 matches in Texas by using the trusted US offshore sports betting sites below.



Top College Football Texas Sports Betting Sites: Claim Up To $2,000 In Free Bets & Bet In ANY US State

We’ve researched the top college football Texas sports betting sites that you can join and then use to place bets in the upcoming ‘week 6’ NCAAF action on Saturday. These US sportsbooks are all based offshore, so the individual state betting rules don’t apply to their customers – meaning you can sign-up, claim many free bets and also use them to place bets on College Football if living in Texas.

How To Bet On College Football In Texas

Latest Texas Sports Betting Update For College Football

If you live in Texas and want to bet on College Football, this can often be tricky – as the state is yet to pass the gambling laws that allow this.

There are still several US states in the same situation, but by joining with the fully regulated US offshore sports betting sites on this page, there is a way to overcome this.

These Texas sports betting sites don’t have to adhere to the state rules in place – as they are based offshore.

The great news is most have been operating this way for over 20 years and with all the NCAAF College Football betting markets covered with competitive odds – this is the best way to bet on College Football in Texas.

Aside from overcoming these gambling state betting laws, there are also many other benefits in getting accounts with these Texas sports betting sites – with FREE BETS on joining, a simple and quick sign-up process (NO KYC CHECKS), plus ongoing existing customer offers each week.

Main College Football Betting Options In Texas

When betting on the College Football there are many different ways to do this. So, to help, we’ve listed the most popular College Football betting options in Texas below.

Spread Betting On College Football

A big favorite with College Football betting fans is the spread option as this will often even out two teams if the betting has a one-sided feel to it.

You can either ‘cover the spread’ or ‘beat the spread’ – with these spread margins set out by the betting sites.

This means you are either betting on the spread set by the sportsbook to be greater or lower.

In short, if a team is a big favorite to win a match, the spread on them might be to start with a minus points deficit to try and even it out. You are then betting on if you think that team are still good enough to win (cover the spread) or if they will fall short (beat the spread).

College Football Money Line Bets

Money Line betting on College Football is also very popular and a very simple way to place a wager on a game.

It’s as easy as just picking the winner of a game with the set odds in the ‘money line’ market given by the sports betting sites.

Of course, if a side has a better chance of winning, then their odds will be shorter, than a side who might not be expected to win.

Over/Under College Football Bets

Next up is College Football over/under points total betting – which is linked to the total points scored by both teams in a match.

You will then bet if you think the total points will be Under or Over the set margin the Texas sports betting sites give.

Player Prop Bets On College Football

Player prop bets on College Football surround wagers on an individual player performance and statistical markers.

This might be how many yards a player will record in a match, or the number of touchdowns a team will score.

For example, how many receiving yards a player will record, how many touchdowns a player will score. There are many different options here to hunt out.

College Football Game Prop Bets

Like the player prop bets, this is very similar but will be focused on the overall game. So things like the total touchdowns scored in the game – by either both teams or each one individually.

College Football Same Game Parlays

College Football same game parlay bet are when you combine multiple bets in a match.

This will generally involve more than one outcome to happen, which means higher returns than if you were just betting on a single outcome.

You could couple up the total team points, with a first touchdown scorer and also a player that gets the most receiving yards – there are endless possibilities here, but you’ll need all aspects of the bet to land in order to win.

College Football Futures

College Football future markets do exactly what the name suggests – you are betting on something to happen more in the ‘Future’. These are generally longer-term bets – like betting on which NCAAF side might win their division or be the overall Championship winners.

