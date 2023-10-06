This Saturday’s NCAAF games are right around the corner and we can show you how to wager on them in Florida using the trusted US offshore sportsbooks listed below.

Best Florida Offshore Sports Betting Sites For College Football

Top College Football Florida Sports Betting Sites: Claim Up To $2,000 In Free Bets & Bet In ANY US State

For the upcoming Week 6 NCAAF action on Saturday, we’ve investigated the best college football Florida sports betting sites that you can join. You can sign up, get a lot of free bets, and use these US sportsbooks to bet on college football if you live in Florida. They are all based overseas and don’t follow specific state betting laws.

Bovada – Claim up to $750 in College Football free bets with elite Florida sportsbook BetNow – Vast College Football coverage for Florida bettors with $1000 offer Everygame – $500 joining bonus for all new College Football fans

How To Bet On College Football In Florida

You can take advantage of today’s Bovada College Football betting offer, which is a 75% deposit bonus up to $750, to use on the Week 6 action. Deposit $1000 to maximise the free bet, or even $100 will get you a $75 free bet.

Join Bovada Here Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in free bets for College Football

Latest Florida Sports Betting Update For College Football

It can be difficult to gamble on college football if you live in Florida because the state has not yet passed the necessary gambling legislation.

There are still a number of US states that are in the same predicament, but there is a way around it by joining the fully licenced US offshore sports betting sites on our page.

Due to their offshore locations, these Florida sports betting sites are exempt from the laws in effect in the state.

The good news is that most have been conducting business in this manner for more than 20 years, and since all NCAAF College Football betting markets are covered with competitive odds, this is the best option to wager on college football in Florida.

In addition to bypassing these gambling state betting laws, there are also various benefits in opening accounts with these Florida sports betting sites – with FREE BETS on joining, a simple and quick sign-up process (NO KYC CHECKS), alongside ongoing existing customer offers each week.

Main College Football Betting Options In Florida

When betting on College Football there are many different ways to do this. So, to help, we’ve listed the most popular College Football betting options in Florida below.

Spread Betting On College Football

The spread is the most popular college football bet and it is used to even the odds between two unevenly matched teams.

The favored team must win by more points than the spread amount to win, also known as ‘to cover the spread’. The underdog must either win the game or not lose by more than the points to ‘beat the spread’.

An example of this is if Missouri are +4.5 against LSU who are -4.5, then Missouri must either win the game or not lose by more than 4 points. LSU would win if they won the game by 5 points or more.

College Football Money Line Bets

Money line bets are as simple as picking the result of the game. In college football, this would be picking the winner of the game. If the other team wins, then your bet loses. Here is an example.

You bet on Texas at -220 to beat Oklahoma. If Texas win, your bet wins, if Oklahoma win, then your bet loses.

Over/Under College Football Bets

The over/under bet relates to the total amount of points in the game, and if you think it will be over or under the total set by the sportsbook.

An example would be the over/under line being set at Over 35 at -115 and Under 35 being -105.

If you bet $100 on Over 35 and the game has over 35 points, you win $186.96. If the points are under 35 then your bet loses.

If you bet $100 on Under 35 and the game has under 35 points, you win $195.24. If the points are over 35 then your bet loses.

Player Prop Bets On College Football

Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game.

For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.

College Football Game Prop Bets

Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.

College Football Same Game Parlays

Same game parlays are also an option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds.

You might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example.

A bet such as this would bring incredible odds, but of course all factors need to come true for the bet to win.

College Football Futures

The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course the College Football National Championship winners.

Other Content You May Like