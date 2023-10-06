How To Bet On College Football Week 6 In California – CA Sports Betting Sites

See the best ways to bet on college football Week 6 in California with our guide below, where we show you how to maximise CA sports betting sites to the fullest this weekend.

Latest California Sports Betting Update For College Football

With online sports betting still restricted in California, there are limited ways to wager on college football ahead of Week 6.

Fear not, for the sportsbooks listed in this article operate offshore, allowing anyone in the US to bet, no matter where they reside.

This also means they come equipped with several benefits – not least their generous welcome offers listed above, bit also a simple and quick sign-up process (no KYC checks), as well as a whole host of payment options including crypto.

Main College Football Betting Options In California

When betting on the college football there are many different ways to do this. So, to help, we’ve listed the most popular college football betting options in California below.

Spread Betting On College Football

One of the go-to wagering options for college football is spread betting, which means you predicting the handicap winner from the spread set by sportsbooks.

The favorite is typically handed a minus points deficit to try and even out the matchup, such as ‘-2’. You are then betting on if you think that team are still good enough to win (cover the spread).

College Football Money Line Bets

Money line betting on college football is as simple as picking the eventual winner.

Favorites are handed a negative price, such a -100, while the underdogs will be given a longer price such as +100.

Over/Under College Football Bets

College football over/under points totals involves attempting to predict whether the final score will be under or over the set margin given by sportsbooks.

Player Prop Bets On College Football

Player prop bets on college football are exclusive to offshore sportsbooks, and are a hugely popular way of utilising player stats.

For example, you could wager on how many receiving yards a player will record, or perhaps how many touchdowns a player will score.

College Football Game Prop Bets

Similar to player prop bets, only you are now betting on wider game events. This could be the margin of victory, or which team is the leader at half-time.

College Football Same Game Parlays

College football same game parlay bets involved combine multiple picks in one selection, resulting in higher odds.

You need each pick to be successful in order to win the bet, but these allow you to combine player and match props in one wager for a higher potential payout.

College Football Futures

College Football future markets do exactly what the name suggests – you are betting on something to happen more in the ‘Future’. These are generally longer-term bets – like betting on which NCAAF side might win their division or be the overall Championship winners.

