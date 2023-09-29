How To Bet On College Football Week 5 In USA – US Sports Betting Sites

Using our pick of of US sports betting sites, this exhaustive guide will show you the best ways to bet on college football Week 5.

Top 8 USA Sports Betting Sites For College Football Week 5

List Of The Best USA Sports Betting Sites For College Football

How To Bet On College Football Week 5 In USA

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Online sports betting is legal and live in large swathes of the US, but there are still regions where it remains restricted.

Fear not, for the sportsbooks listed in this article allow for seamless wagering from ANY US state, no matter the current restrictions.

They are also sports betting specialists, so their markets are bigger, and their odds are better, factors only a true sports bettor will appreciate. There are also exclusive markets to these sites that you can’t find on traditional sites, such as college football player prop bets.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with zero KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round experience for those looking to wager on college football Week 5.

Popular Betting Options For College Football Week 5

Spread Betting

Betting on the spread is the most popular market for college football bettors. Betting on the spread is appealing as it seemingly evens the odds between two unevenly matched teams.

When betting on the spread, there are two outcomes – ‘covering the spread’ and ‘beating the spread’. In order for a team ‘to cover the spread’, the favored team must win by more points than the spread amount to win. Similarly, ‘to beat the spread’ means the underdog must either win the game or not lose by more than the predetermined points.

For example, if Oregon State are -2 favourites against Utah who are +2 in Week 5 then Oregon must win the game by two points or more ‘to cover the spread’.

Money Line Bets

Although spread betting is the most popular wagering market for college football, betting on the money line is the most simple and straightforward bet. Betting on the moneyline is as simple as picking who will win the game.

An example of this is if you bet on Notre Dame to beat Duke in Week 5 on the moneyline at -198, if they win, your bet wins.

Over/Under

Another extremely popular wagering market for college football bettors is the over/under points total. This type of bet relates to the amount of points in a game, and whether the total will be met or not as set by the sportsbook.

For example, if the over/under line is set at Over 45 at -110 and Under 45 at -110, betting $100 on either outcome will win you $195.24.

If you bet on Under 45 and the points are under 45, your bet wins, and vice versa.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets are another popular market for college football bettors. This market focuses on individual player performance and statistical milestones in each game.

For example, how many receiving yards a wide receiver will register, how many touchdowns a quarterback might throw or perhaps how many sacks a defensive player.

Game Prop Bets

Game prop betting is a popular market for College Football bettors as they are more centred around game events.

For example, what time the first score will be made, margin of victory, half-time winners and more.

Same Game Parlays

Another option for college football fans looking to place a wager is a same game parlay. This is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds.

For example, in your parlay you may want to combine the gamer winner, total number of points, which quarter will be the highest scoring, who will score the first touchdown and who will record the most receiving yards.

A same game parlay bet of course presents you with insane value and more lucrative odds, but all factors must come true in order for your bet to win.

