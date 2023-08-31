How To Bet On College Football Week 1 in The USA

Ready for a fascinating line-up of games this weekend, we are guiding you through the best ways to bet on college football Week 1 in the USA, using some of the most generous sports betting offers on the web.

Although sports betting is still prohibited in some areas of the States, you will not run into any problems with the featured USA sports betting sites below.

Whether you reside in a restricted state or not, our pick of the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on college football Week 1 in the USA or in ANY US state.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US state. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other advantages and benefits over the traditional sportsbooks.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early college football prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is easy with no KYC checks.

College Football Week 1 Gambling Options In USA With Our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The college football Top-25 feature in its entirety across Week 1, while there are seemingly endless options with which to bet across the weekend.

Play starts in Salt Lake City with the Utah Utes against the Florida Gators – the former will be vying for revenge after Florida claimed a slender three-point win in their previous meeting.

With fixtures stretching from Thursday night, right the way through until Monday, there are a whole host of notable games to keep an eye on. A bitter border rivalry between North and South Carolina could well be the pick of the bunch, while an intriguing Top-10 affair between LSU and the Seminoles should result in fireworks.

With our pick of the best college football betting sites, bettors can wager on everything from outright moneyline winners to over/under points spreads.

They also don’t restrict users from betting on college football player props, so if you are predicting a big performance from a particular quarterback or wide receiver, you can back them this weekend.

Whichever market or strategy you choose, though, our recommended US sports betting sites are a great place to start.

College Football Week 1 Schedule – Top 25

Thursday, August 31st Florida at Utah, 8pm ET Saturday, September 2nd East Carolina at Michigan, 12pm ET

Virginia at Tennessee, 12pm ET

Colorado at TCU, 12pm ET

Arkansas State at Oklahoma, 12pm ET

Utah State at Iowa, 12pm ET

Mercer at Ole Miss, 2 pm ET

Portland State at Oregon, 3pm ET

Ohio State at Indiana, 3:30pm ET

Boise State at Washington, 3:30pm ET

Rice at Texas, 3:30pm ET

Tennessee State at Notre Dame 3:30pm ET

Buffalo at Wisconsin, 3:30pm ET

UT Martin at Georgia, 6pm ET

Nevada at USC, 6:30pm ET

SE Missouri State at Kansas State, 7pm ET

New Mexico at Texas A&M, 7pm ET

Middle Tennessee at Alabama, 7:30pm ET

West Virginia at Penn State, 7:30pm ET

North Carolina vs. South Carolina, 7:30pm ET

South Alabama at Tulane, 8pm ET Sunday, September 3rd Oregon State at San Jose State, 3:30pm ET

LSU vs Florida State, 7:30om ET Monday, September 4th Clemson at Duke, 8pm ET