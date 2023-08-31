College Basketball

How To Bet On College Football Week 1 In The USA | Top 5 USA Sports Betting Offers

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
College Football Week 1 Preview
College Football Week 1 Preview

Ready for a fascinating line-up of games this weekend, we are guiding you through the best ways to bet on college football Week 1 in the USA, using some of the most generous sports betting offers on the web.

Top 5 USA Sports Betting Sites For College Football Week 1 Odds

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For All Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

 

  1. BetOnline – Welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. Everygame – Three-pronged welcome bonus and respected sportsbook
  3. BetNow – Decades of experience with industry-leading odds
  4. MyBookie – Niche college football markets and eye-catching welcome offer
  5. Bovada – Crypto customers receive separate tailored bonus

How To Bet On College Football Week 1 in The USA

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your college football bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is still prohibited in some areas of the States, you will not run into any problems with the featured USA sports betting sites below.

Whether you reside in a restricted state or not, our pick of the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on college football Week 1 in the USA or in ANY US state.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US state. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other advantages and benefits over the traditional sportsbooks.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early college football prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is easy with no KYC checks.

College Football Week 1 Gambling Options In USA With Our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The college football Top-25 feature in its entirety across Week 1, while there are seemingly endless options with which to bet across the weekend.

Play starts in Salt Lake City with the Utah Utes against the Florida Gators – the former will be vying for revenge after Florida claimed a slender three-point win in their previous meeting.

With fixtures stretching from Thursday night, right the way through until Monday, there are a whole host of notable games to keep an eye on. A bitter border rivalry between North and South Carolina could well be the pick of the bunch, while an intriguing Top-10 affair between LSU and the Seminoles should result in fireworks.

With our pick of the best college football betting sites, bettors can wager on everything from outright moneyline winners to over/under points spreads.

They also don’t restrict users from betting on college football player props, so if you are predicting a big performance from a particular quarterback or wide receiver, you can back them this weekend.

Whichever market or strategy you choose, though, our recommended US sports betting sites are a great place to start.

College Football Week 1 Schedule – Top 25

Thursday, August 31st

  • Florida at Utah, 8pm ET

Saturday, September 2nd

  • East Carolina at Michigan, 12pm ET
  • Virginia at Tennessee, 12pm ET
  • Colorado at TCU, 12pm ET
  • Arkansas State at Oklahoma, 12pm ET
  • Utah State at Iowa, 12pm ET
  • Mercer at Ole Miss, 2 pm ET
  • Portland State at Oregon, 3pm ET
  • Ohio State at Indiana, 3:30pm ET
  • Boise State at Washington, 3:30pm ET
  • Rice at Texas, 3:30pm ET
  • Tennessee State at Notre Dame 3:30pm ET
  • Buffalo at Wisconsin, 3:30pm ET
  • UT Martin at Georgia, 6pm ET
  • Nevada at USC, 6:30pm ET
  • SE Missouri State at Kansas State, 7pm ET
  • New Mexico at Texas A&M, 7pm ET
  • Middle Tennessee at Alabama, 7:30pm ET
  • West Virginia at Penn State, 7:30pm ET
  • North Carolina vs. South Carolina, 7:30pm ET
  • South Alabama at Tulane, 8pm ET

Sunday, September 3rd

  • Oregon State at San Jose State, 3:30pm ET
  • LSU vs Florida State, 7:30om ET

Monday, September 4th

  • Clemson at Duke, 8pm ET

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From College Basketball

Latest news

View all
Cavinder Twins
College Basketball

LATEST The Cavinder Twins’ Stand Against ‘Hot Girl Problem in NCAA’ Article

Author image David Evans  •  Jun 14 2023
daniel freitag
College Basketball
What Scouts Are Saying About Wisconsin’s New Recruit, 4-Star PG Daniel Freitag
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 2 2023

In a major recruitment coup for the Wisconsin Badgers, four-star point guard Daniel Freitag has pledged his commitment to the team. Bursting out of Bloomington, Minnesota, Freitag is known for…

Cavinder Twins
College Basketball
Cavinder Twins Net Worth: Haley & Hanna Make $4m More Than Any Other Women College Basketball Player
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Apr 14 2023

It’s fair to say that the Cavinder Twins are taking social media by storm when it comes to women’s college basketball. The duo, who hail from Arizona have racked up…

rsz usatsi 20312362
College Basketball
No Top-3 Seeds In Final Four For First Time In NCAA History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 27 2023
rsz ewscrippsbrightspotcdn
College Basketball
FAU And Miami Will Represent South Florida In NCAA Final Four
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 27 2023
eric musselman
College Basketball
WATCH: Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman Takes Shirt Off to Celebrate Razorbacks Upset Win Over One-Seed Kansas Jayhawks in March Madness
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 19 2023
bovadacbb1
College Basketball
Bovada March Madness Bracket Contest Offering $1 Million in Guaranteed Prizes
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 17 2023
Arrow to top