The college football season reaches its spectacular climax on Monday night at NRG Stadium in the championship game and ahead of Michigan vs Washington – we have all the information you need to bet on this Monday’s action in USA with MyBookie.

How To Bet On The College Football National Championship With MyBookie

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free college football bets
Claim $1000 MyBookie College Football Free Bet

MyBookie College Football Betting Offer For National Championship: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of the college football National Championship on Monday night. Simply join up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the new campaign.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For College Football Betting

MyBookie offers college football fans the best odds for the upcoming National Championship final action on Monday night, which will see the Washington Huskies go head to head with Michigan Wolverines for the biggest prize in college football.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the chance to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.

Available to all college football fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the conclusion of the 2023 season. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best college football odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on college football in ANY US State
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Bet On The College Football National Championship With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on college football straightaway.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the college football National Championship at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘College Football’ section
  • Click on the National Championship game markets and make a selection
  • Place your Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies bet
Arrow to top