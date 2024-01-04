American Football

How To Bet On College Football National Championship In USA With LuckyBlock

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
michigan
michigan

Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies go head to head on Monday night in the college football National Championship and ahead of the action – we have all the information you need to bet on this Monday’s action in USA with Lucky Block.

200% Bonus up to 10,000 EUR + 50 Free Spins Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above

Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above

Claim Offer

How To Claim Your Lucky Block College Football Betting Offer

  1. Register a new account with Lucky Block
  2. Make your first deposit of at least 20 EUR
  3. Your 200% Bonus will be automatically applied
  4. Every time you wager your initial deposit six times, 10% of the bonus is released.

Plus, every first-time player of 20 EUR or more instantly gets 50 Free Spins to use on any game!

Join LuckyBlock Now

Example Of How To Claim Lucky Block College Football Betting Offer

  1. Deposit 100 EUR
  2. Locate College Football section
  3. Find National Championship markets and place wager
  4. Receive 50 Free Spins
  5. Your 200% bonus is applied – you will have 200 EUR in the bonus bank
  6. For every 600 EUR wagered, you will be credited with 20 EUR Free

Why Join Lucky Block For College Football Betting?

Lucky Block have a smooth new Sportsbook on their site that allows players to bet on many sports including college football and the National Championship game on Monday night.

They offer plenty of College football markets so Lucky Block are one of the top picks to bet with ahead of the action in Houston, Texas this week from ANY state in the entire US.

There is also a generous welcome bonus of 200% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $10000.

Not only will new customers be able to hunt around the Lucky Block sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but college football fans will find the best odds and latest offers on the college football season finale, plus in-play options at Lucky Block.

Reasons To Bet With Lucky Block

  • College Football markets for all the action
  • Existing customer college football offers
  • Competitive college footballl odds
  • Lucky Block Sportsbook
  • Min Deposit just $20
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
200% Bonus up to 10,000 EUR + 50 Free Spins Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above

Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above

Claim Offer

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Washington Huskies
American Football

LATEST How To Bet On College Football National Championship In USA With MyBookie

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 04 2024
michigan
American Football
How To Bet On College Football National Championship In USA With Bovada
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 04 2024

The college football season reaches its dramatic conclusion on Monday night with Michigan taking on Washington at the NRG Stadium in Texas and ahead of the title match – we…

Washington Huskies
American Football
How To Bet On College Football National Championship In USA With BetOnline
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 04 2024

College football’s biggest prize is up for grabs on Monday night, as Michigan take on Washington at NRG Stadium for the right to be crowned National Championship and ahead of…

rsz jim harbaugh michigan 111023 1 64d7020b7ee34a31b6b6bd9d725192cb
American Football
Michigan vs Washington Ticket Price – How Much Is A College Football National Championship Ticket?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 04 2024
NFL Same Game Parlay
American Football
NFL Week 18 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Ahead Of Final Regular Season Games
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 03 2024
David Tepper
American Football
Carolina Panthers Owner Fined For “Unacceptable Conduct” After Throwing Drink At Jaguars Fan
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 03 2024
AJ Brown Catch
American Football
10 Best Touchdowns Of 2023: AJ Brown One Handed Catch Tops The List
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 28 2023
Arrow to top