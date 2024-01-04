American Football

The college football season reaches its dramatic conclusion on Monday night with Michigan taking on Washington at the NRG Stadium in Texas and ahead of the title match – we have all the information you need to bet on this Monday’s action in USA with Bovada.

National Championship Free Bets With Bovada: $750 College Football Betting Offer (75% Deposit Bonus)

Join top US sportsbook Bovada today prior to the MNF game between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies at the NRG Stadium and you can get up to $750 in college football free bets.

If you want to get the full $750 bonus, you will need to deposit $1000, but you can also deposit a smaller amount – even a $100 first outlay will get you a $75 college football free bet.

How To Claim Your College Football Free Bets With Bovada

  1. Create Bovada Account
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for college football betting
Claim $750 Bovada College Football Betting Offer

Bovada College Football Free Bets For MNF: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Betting Offer)

Place your MNF bets with Bovada by following the simple steps below.

  • Click on the ‘College Football’ section
  • Click on the Championship game markets and pick your bet
  • Select your desired stake and place your college football bet

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

More Bovada Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $1000 – Get $750 free bet
  • Deposit $300- Get $225 free bet
  • Deposit $200 – Get $150 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $75 free bet

Why Bet On College Football With Bovada?

Bovada are a fully trusted and regulated US offshore sportsbook that allow you to place bet on the college football in ANY US State – including California and Florida where gambling restrictions are still in place.

Why can you do this? This is due to Bovada being based offshore so don’t have to follow any set US gambling state laws – so you can bet on the college football National Championship in ANY US State.

Plus, they have a quick joining process that doesn’t have any annoying KYC CHECKS and there are also many secure payment options with Bovada – that include credit card and crypto.

Why Bet On College Football With Bovada?

  • Better college football odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Existing customer offers
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet using crypto options
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
