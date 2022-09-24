How To Bet On College Football In Canada | Canada Sports Betting

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We take a look at how to bet on college football in Canada and the best sports betting sites in the region. We also break down how to sign up using our promo code INSIDERS to claim $1000 in free bets for use on college football.

How To Bet On College Football In Canada

Using the promo code INSIDERS, you can claim free bets for use on college football. Here is how to do that.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on College Football in Canada

Best Canada College Football Sports Betting Sites

Betting on college football in Canada is fairly straightforward. There is a vast selection of markets, which allows bettors to cash in on the games of their choice. Using our promo code INSIDERS, bettors can also claim $1000 in free bets on the bookmaker BetOnline, which reduces the risk of betting on college football for new users.

Our Pick Of The Best Canada College Football Sports Betting Sites

Bovada – No.1 Canada College Football Sports Betting Site

Everygame -$750 College Football Welcome Bonus Available

BetOnline – $1000 In College Football Free Bets

BetUS – Great Odds And Mobile Play

MyBookie – Excellent College Football Player Prop Markets

XBet – Top offshore betting site for live betting in Canada

BOVADA – Up To $750 In College Football Free Bets In Canada

Bovada has an impressive list of markets among other great features, including bonuses and free bets for use on College Football. The sportsbook also has in-play markets if you are interested in some live action.

Using our promo code INSIDERS, you can claim a free bet on Bovada for week 4 of College Football. Bovada will match your deposit to the tune of 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on some College Football action.

Bovada College Football Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 College Football Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Canada Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EVERYGAME – Claim $750 In Canada College Football Free Bets

Everygame is also a sportsbook with an impressive array of markets that can be used to bet on College Football. They have a wide spread of sports, and that can be used for parlays with College Football.

Everygame also has a valuable deposit bonus, which includes a total bonus of $750 to use three times for each deposit worth $250.

Everygame Canada College Football Free Bets

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

BETONLINE – $1000 In Canada College Football Free Bets Available

BetOnline has a fantastic College Football betting bonus available for week 4 of the season. This includes a maximum sports betting bonus of $1000, which expires in 30 days. New account holders can use our promo code INSIDERS to claim this bonus on BetOnline.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Canada Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Canada College Football Free Bets

If you’re looking to gain additional value through higher odds, then BetUS should be your preferred betting destination. They offer great odds on College Football markets, ranging from handicaps to totals to the moneyline market. The operator also offers a sports betting bonus of $2500.

BetUS College Football Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Canada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

MYBOOKIE – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on College Football In Canada

Prop betting is incredibly popular in American sports. That also holds true for MyBookie, which offers excellent player prop betting markets, such as player yardage passed, rushed and received. Along with that, there is also a bonus worth $1000 for use on week 4 of the new College Football season.

MyBookie College Football Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Canada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

XBET – Get $500 In College Football Free Bets In Canada

One of the top offshore betting sites for betting on College Football is XBet, which also includes a bonus of $500, which is a 100% matched deposit. That means that if you deposit $500, you will receive a free bet worth $500.

XBet College Football Betting Offer Terms And Conditions