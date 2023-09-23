How To Bet On College Football In Arkansas – AR Sports Betting Sites

College Football is back, and here are the best Arkansas sports betting sites to bet on it with.

How To Bet On College Football In Arkansas

Latest Arkansas Sports Betting Update

Arkansas bettors have plenty of options when it comes to placing sports bets with it already being legalized in state.

However, limiting yourself to the traditional bookies will only ensure you are missing out on some outstanding value and offers available elsewhere, and who wants to do that?

We have looked for the top overall betting experience and found the best Arkansas College Football betting sites that the traditional bookies just can’t compete with.

To begin with, where else can you access hundreds of dollars’ worth of free bets? These recommended Arkansas sports betting sites all have incredible welcome offers and ongoing bonuses on top.

They are also sports betting specialists, so their markets are bigger, and their odds are better, factors only a true sports bettor will appreciate.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with zero KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to Arkansas sports fans.

If you’re wondering how to bet on College Football In Arkansas in 2023, then our recommended sites will provide all the answers.

Popular College Football Betting Options In Arkansas

Below we have listed the most popular betting markets that College Football bettors look for when wagering. If you are looking to get in on the fun and want to learn about how to bet on College Football in Arkansas 2023, then you have come to the right place.

Spread Betting

Betting on the spread is the most popular market for College Football bettors. Betting on the spread is appealing as it seemingly evens the odds between two unevenly matched teams.

When betting on the spread, there are two outcomes – ‘covering the spread’ and ‘beating the spread’. In order for a team ‘to cover the spread’, the favored team must win by more points than the spread amount to win. Similarly, ‘to beat the spread’ means the underdog must either win the game or not lose by more than the predetermined points.

For example, if Florida State are -2.5 against Clemson who are +2.5, then Florida State must win the game by three points or more ‘to cover the spread’. For Clemson ‘to beat the spread’, they must either win the game or not lose by more than 2.5 points.

Money Line Bets

Although spread betting is the most popular wagering market for College Football, betting on the money line is the most simple and straightforward bet. Betting on the moneyline is as simple as picking who will win the game.

An example of this is if you bet on Florida State to beat Clemson on the moneyline at -120, if they win, your bet wins. If Clemson wins, then your bet loses. It’s as simple as that.

Over/Under

Another extremely popular wagering market for College Football bettors is the over/under points total. This type of bet relates to the amount of points in a game, and whether the total will be met or not as set by the sportsbook.

For example, if the over/under line is set at Over 55 at -110 and Under 55 at -110, betting $100 on either outcome will win you $195.24.

If you bet on Under 55 and the points are under 55, your bet wins. If you bet on Under 55 and the total amount of points scored is over 55, then your bet loses.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets are another popular market for College Football bettors. This market focuses on individual player performance and statistical milestones in each game.

For example, how many receiving yards a player will record, how many touchdowns a player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many passing yards a quarterback will get. You get the idea.

Game Prop Bets

Game prop betting is a popular market for College Football bettors as they are more centred around game markers.

For example, what time the first score will be made, total number of touchdowns in the match, what team will score first, which quarter will have the most points scored, who will be the first half winner etc.

Same Game Parlays

Another option for College Football fans looking to place a wager is a same game parlay. This is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds.

For example, in your parlay you may want to combine the gamer winner, total number of points, which quarter will be the highest scoring, who will score the first touchdown and who will record the most receiving yards.

A same game parlay bet of course presents you with insane value and more lucrative odds, but all factors must come true in order for your bet to win.

College Football Futures

Future markets are another good option for College Football bettors if you’d prefer to make season long predictions, rather than match-by-match, week-by-week bets.

Future markets include things like who will win each division, exact position in each division, final two teams and of course the NCAAF Championship winners.

College Football Odds

Whilst we can certainly point you in the direction of the best Arkansas College Football betting sites, sadly we can’t tell you who is going to be lifting the trophy at the end of the season. There are a few teams well worth keeping your eye on, though.

Firstly, whilst it is very difficult to look past Georgia, it is also worth remembering that what they are trying to achieve is nearly unprecedented. Winning three back-to-back College Football titles has not been done since the mid-1930s. Of course, Georgia are a brilliant team, but there have been plenty of those in the intervening years and none of them have achieved it. That means, at the very least, it’s not as simple as it seems.

You might instead want to take a look at the Clemson Tigers, especially since they hired Garret Riley as new Offensive Coordinator. The Tigers already have an enviable defense, and if Riley can get the offense purring too then Clemson could be brilliant value in the markets.

Many tipsters also believe this could be the year when Michigan truly join the party as well. They have been underachievers come playoff time in recent years, but JJ McCarthy is one of the best quarterbacks around and they have plenty of talent around him.

Here are selected odds to win the College Football Championship this season.

Georgia +240

Alabama +650

Ohio State +750

Michigan +900

LSU +1100

Clemson +1400

USC +1600

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change.