Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane goes down in the main event at UFC 285 this weekend for the UFC Heavyweight Title. Ahead of Saturday’s bout, this article will run through how to bet on Ciryl Gane to beat Jon Jones, with the Frenchman the slight underdog in the current markets.
How To Bet On Ciryl Gane To Beat Jon Jones
Betting on ‘Bon Gamin’ to defeat Jon Jones at UFC 285 is extremely easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit $2000
- Receive $1000 in UFC 285 Free Bets and search the vast Jones vs Gane markets
ALSO SEE: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Predictions: UFC Betting Tips, Preview, Fight Time, Venue, Odds & Free Bet
What Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Betting Markets Are There?
Saturday’s UFC Heavyweight Title fight between Jones and Gane is just days away and there is plenty to savour for bettors.
Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts on BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last.
See below for a full list of Jones vs Gane markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 285:
- Fight outright
- Method of victory
- Total rounds
- To go the distance
- Round betting
- Knockdowns
- Draw no bet
- Finish/decision only
RELATED: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Purse: How Much Money Will The Winner Make?
Will Ciryl Gane Beat Jon Jones?
Despite being far more active and having just fallen short in his last UFC Heavyweight Title fight, Ciryl Gane is the betting underdog with the best US sportsbooks to beat Jon Jones this weekend at UFC 285.
‘Bon Gamin’ is up against it as he faces the great Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, who is bidding to become a two-weight UFC champion on his return to octagon action.
The current odds on BetOnline have the Frenchman down as the underdog at +140, while the great Jon Jones is the favorite at -160 with the best offshore betting sites to win.
RELATED: When Is UFC 285? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info
- 🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane
- 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: March 4, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
- 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Boxing Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.