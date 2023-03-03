Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane goes down in the main event at UFC 285 this weekend for the UFC Heavyweight Title. Ahead of Saturday’s bout, this article will run through how to bet on Ciryl Gane to beat Jon Jones, with the Frenchman the slight underdog in the current markets.

How To Bet On Ciryl Gane To Beat Jon Jones

Betting on ‘Bon Gamin’ to defeat Jon Jones at UFC 285 is extremely easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2000 Receive $1000 in UFC 285 Free Bets and search the vast Jones vs Gane markets

ALSO SEE: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Predictions: UFC Betting Tips, Preview, Fight Time, Venue, Odds & Free Bet

What Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s UFC Heavyweight Title fight between Jones and Gane is just days away and there is plenty to savour for bettors.

Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts on BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last.

See below for a full list of Jones vs Gane markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 285:

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Knockdowns

Draw no bet

Finish/decision only

RELATED: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Purse: How Much Money Will The Winner Make?

Will Ciryl Gane Beat Jon Jones?

Despite being far more active and having just fallen short in his last UFC Heavyweight Title fight, Ciryl Gane is the betting underdog with the best US sportsbooks to beat Jon Jones this weekend at UFC 285.

‘Bon Gamin’ is up against it as he faces the great Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, who is bidding to become a two-weight UFC champion on his return to octagon action.

The current odds on BetOnline have the Frenchman down as the underdog at +140, while the great Jon Jones is the favorite at -160 with the best offshore betting sites to win.

RELATED: When Is UFC 285? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)

Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title

UFC Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

Other Content You May Like