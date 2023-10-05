NFL

How To Bet On Chicago Bears To Beat Washington Commanders In Illinois

Andy Newton
You can bet on the Chicago Bears to beat the Washington Commanders in Illinois tonight with leading US sportsbook Bovada. Let’s show you how easy this is to do.

Place a bet on the Chicago Bears to beat the Washington Commanders with Bovada – one of the leading US offshore sportsbooks in the market place.

Once a member with BOVADA you’ll has access to all the main NFL betting markets on tonight’s Bears vs Commanders Thursday Night Football match, plus you can claim up to $750 in free bets and also use them to bet in Illinois or any other US State.

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for Bears vs Commanders
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Chicago Bears Odds To Beat Washington Commanders

Heading into ‘NFL Week 5’ will see the pressure mounting on the Chicago Bears – having lost all four of their opening matches so far this season.

Next up for the Matt Eberflus side is a trip to Washington to face the Commanders in the Thursday Night Football offering and the value call is to side with the Bears to end their current losing run.

The teams will meet for the 53rd time and with 24 wins, the Bears are no strangers to beating the Commanders.

There is more good news for Bears backers tonight as the last time the teams met at the FedExField Stadium in Sept 2019 it ended in an easy 31-15 win for Chicago.

Of course, the sides will have a much different look to them tonight, but the players will be aware of this result and will be keen to end their poor start to the season at the fifth attempt.

Plus, looking at the moneyline betting, Bovada have the Commanders as the betting favorites – however, there is little value in wagering on them with just a $37 return on a $100 stake.

In contrast, if you bet on the Bears to beat the Commanders @ +220, this will see a much bigger profit of $220.

Bears vs Commanders Moneyline Betting Odds With Bovada

  • Chicago Bears @ +220
  • Washington Commanders @ -270

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Andy Newton

Andy Newton
Andy Newton

