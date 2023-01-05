How To Bet On Chelsea vs Manchester City In Singapore | Singapore Sports Betting Sites

Sportslens are on hand to guide you through betting on Chelsea’s clash with Manchester City in Singapore, and signing up to our top two picks among Singapore betting sites will allow you to redeem two separate welcome offers.

Champions Manchester City will be looking to keep pace with league leaders Arsenal with win against Chelsea, and this clash between two heavyweights of English football could presents lots of value when betting. With our carefully selected duo of Singapore betting sites, you can explore the football markets to the fullest while claiming some fantastic customer offerings.

Starting with brand-new sportsbook Lucky Block, customers will be able to use cryptocurrency assets when wagering on this forward-thinking football betting site. Along with comprehensive offerings on popular and niche sporting events, their football markets include everything from combo markets, in-play live betting and player props.

For our second pick, we are spotlighting BK8 who are one of the major players for Singapore football betting. With a 100% first deposit match up to $100, there are plenty of opportunities to wager on Chelsea vs Manchester City.

How To Bet On Chelsea Vs Man City In Singapore

Sign up to Lucky Block Sportsbook Deposit using any of the fiat or crypto payment options Head to ‘sports’ section on the left hand menu and select soccer Explore the markets for Chelsea vs Manchester City in Singapore

1. Lucky Block – Best Singapore Crypto Sportsbook With A 15% Cashback Offer





Lucky Block are unique in that they cater for all types of bettors, whether you are looking for a casual wager or prefer to risk it all on high rollers.

What really sets them apart from the competition is their wide array of payment options, which incorporates both traditional fiat methods as well as a strong line-up of crypto betting avenues with seven popular coins on offer.

Perhaps better known for their vast casino offering, the Lucky Block sportsbook is home to thousands of competitive odds with a firm focus on popular sports such as football, basketball and tennis, as well as lesser-known events for table tennis and handball amongst others.

No KYC Checks Needed And Sign-Up In Under A Minute

Unlike traditional wagering sites, all you will need in order to sign up is an email address and a password, eliminating the arduous task of filling in personal details such as passport numbers and driving license details.

Without these KYC (know your customer) checks, users can begin betting within a matter of minutes, while the highly encrypted nature of blockchain technology, coupled with Lucky Block’s SSL encryption and two-step authentication safety measures, means this is one of the most secure avenues for sports betting in Singapore.

VPN-Friendly

VPN’s help to protect your anonymity even further, which is great for crypto holders who likes to steer clear of third-party tracking.

Indeed, some regions are restricted on Lucky Block so downloading a VPN is vital, but these are safe, hassle-free and can be added to your system within a matter of clicks.

Google/Apple Pay & Credit/Debit Cards Supported With Lucky Block



Lucky Block also accept the more traditional payment methods like Google and Apple Pay, as well as credit/debit cards, but their unique selling points certainly lies in their ability to accept Bitcoin wagers and other forms of crypto.

Better yet, the nature of the blockchain means your withdrawals can take as little as a minute to arrive in your account, unlike some traditional wagering sites that can see payments take up to five days.

Lucky Block Welcome Offer

Lucky Block will put your mind at ease should you end their first 7 days as a customer with a negative return. That’s right, once your first week as a Lucky Block customer is up, you can get in contact with their customer support team to redeem 15% cashback should you suffer losses.

Lucky Block Welcome Offer Key Terms

15% cashback on any net losses over first 7 days betting

The day you join is classed as ‘day one’ re the 15% cashback offer

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback If you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

2. BK8 —Chelsea Vs Manchester City 100% Matched Bet (Up To $100)

Register with BK8 in order to explore extensive Chelsea vs Manchester City markets for today’s game (5th Jan).

This is likely to be an explosive fixture between two sides desperate for victory; City need to ensure they walk away with all three points to close the gap on Arsenal, while Chelsea are struggling down in 10th place and can not afford to drop any more points.

With plenty of value to be had for Singapore bettors, there is also the chance to redeem a 100% matched welcome bonus up to a max of $100 to use on the game, which will help stretch our your stakes that little bit further.

Chelsea Vs Manchester City $100 Free Bet With BK8

BK8 have an offshore betting site tailored specifically towards the Asian betting market, and users in Singapore are able to wager on the biggest and best events, along with thousands of competitive odds, live steaming capabilities and unmatched on-the-go mobile betting app.

BK8 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $50

Bet On Chelsea vs Man City in Singapore

USD deposits only

12x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $100 (100% matched)

Singapore Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview and Betting Guide



Chelsea vs Man City Odds Bookmaker Chelsea

5.40 Draw

4.30 Man City

1.66

Note: Odds are subject to change

Chelsea will need to muster a monumental performance if they are to begin their resurgence and retain their top four status, and their opponents Manchester City have claimed victory in the previous three meetings between these sides.

A draw against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest last time out means Graham Potter has just four wins in his 11 Premier League games in charge of Chelsea, seeing them fall all the way down to 10th in the current standings.

Meanwhile, Manchester City could have moved within touching distance of league leaders Arsenal had they managed to pick up all three points in their previous fixture, but a 1-1 stalemate at home to Everton leaves them ruing a golden opportunity.

Nevertheless, they can reduce the deficit to just five points once more with a win this evening, and given Chelsea’s problematic goalscoring record this season, they are expectant to do just that.

While it is hard to decipher who manager Pep Guardiola may field with two cup games on the horizon, there may be value in the returning Phil Foden to find the net to aid in a City win at 17/5 with Lucky Block – he has seven goals already this season.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Stats

Played 154 times before, Chelsea 62, Draws 39, Man City 53

Met this season in the EFL (Man City 2-0 Chelsea)

The last 4 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)

NO draws in the last 14 league head-to-heads

Chelsea have NOT scored in their last 3 vs Man City (all comps)

Both teams DIDN’T score in the last 4 head-to-heads (all comps)

Chelsea have lost just 4 of their last 12 home league games vs Man City

Man City have scored in 15 of their last 16 league games vs Chelsea

De Bruyne (Man City) has scored in 4 of the last 6 league head-to-heads

