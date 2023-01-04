How To Bet On Chelsea vs Manchester City in Thailand | Thailand Sports Betting Sites

You can bet on Chelsea vs Manchester City in Thailand, ahead of Thursday’s Premier League match, by joining up with two of the best Thailand sports betting sites.



Yes, just sign-up with our two recommended Thailand football sites, that have all the main markets displayed for this huge English Premier League game that sees the current champions Manchester City making the trip south to face Chelsea.

Lucky Block is the first Thailand online gambling site to join. One of the newer crypto Sportsbook to hit the market, but they are rapidly making a solid name for themselves and have all the best markets ahead of the Chelsea vs Man City Premier League match on Thursday 5th Jan 2023.

Then, there is also BK8 to join, who have a 100% matched deposit bonus (up to $100) on the table to claim ahead of the game.

How To Bet On Chelsea vs Man City In Thailand

Create a new account with Lucky Block Sportsbook Deposit with preferred payment method in the Sportsbook (crypto supported) Head to ‘sports’ section (left nav) and find soccer area Begin betting on Chelsea vs Man City in Thailand

Best Thailand Crypto Sports Betting Site For Chelsea vs Man City

1. Lucky Block – Top Thailand Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer





If placing bets using Bitcoin or crypto is something you are interested in, then Lucky Block Sportsbook are one of the best around in this arena and have to be visited.

Lucky Block are a new crypto based Offshore Sportsbook that allow you to place bets on the football Premier League if living in Thailand using Bitcoin or six other cryptocurrencies, plus also support more traditional payment methods too.

No Annoying KYC Checks and Sign-up Takes Less Than a Minute

A lot of people feel that betting using crypto to deposit is the future and it’s not hard to see why with Lucky Block. The growing Bitcoin Thailand gambling site has many positives including not having their customers doing KYC (Know Your Customer) checks which means new players can keep their personal details to themselves and not have them sent across the web.

Sign-up to Lucky Block takes less than a minute, they are also supported with lightning-fast payouts, no transaction fees, have unlimited deposits/withdrawals, and a first-rate customer service section that will assist you any questions you have.

Crypto sports betting grew in 2022 and it’s fully expected to rise again throughout 2023 with Lucky Block seemingly aware of this with their site offering deposits and betting using Bitcoin and Ethereum as crypto payment options so funding your new account this way is very straight forward.

No Need to Send Your Personal Details to Lucky Block

Being an offshore betting site, Lucky Block have a lot of additional pluses that will have you smiling. As said earlier, Lucky Block don’t need any KYC checks to be performed when joining, so personal information like passport/driving licence info and bank details don’t need to be submitted.

And even if a VPN is needed to access the Lucky Block site, the good news here is this takes only a few clicks to activate (once set up), so you can get on the Lucky Block site anywhere in the world.

Google/Apple Pay & Credit/Debit Cards Accepted with Lucky Block



Lucky Block are front runners when it comes to leading crypto sportsbooks in Thailand, but the ‘great news’ is that if don’t want to use crypto to deposit and bet just yet, you don’t have to. Lucky Block also support the more traditional payment methods like Google and Apple Pay, as well as the normal credit/debit cards.

Crypto Sportsbook at Lucky Block



There is also a lovely casino section to explore at Lucky Block and this will, of course, allow you to bet with crypto too. However, what sets Lucky Block apart from other crypto-based platforms is they also have a Sportsbook covering all the big events live and pre-match. Their sportsbook has clearly been well thought out being easy-to-navigate around and locate your favorite sports and events, including the big Thursday Chelsea vs Man City Premier League football game.

What about the Lucky Block welcome offer? This is slightly different to others out there and sees new customers having the security of getting any losses over the first 7 days of betting (up to 15%) returned.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on any net losses over first 7 days betting

The day you sign-up is deemed ‘day one’ re the 15% cashback offer

Just contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback If you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Lucky Block Positives:

✅Bitcoin gambling

✅No need to send personal details

✅No Limits for Deposit/Withdrawal

✅Quick registration with no KYC checks

✅Instant payouts

✅6000+ games selection

✅Unique Welcome offer (15% cashback on any first 7-day losses)

✅No transaction fees

✅Min deposit of $1 or currency equivalent

✅Leading customer support with live chat supported

✅Crypto Sportsbook

2. BK8 —Chelsea vs Man City 100% Matched Bet (up to $100)

Join BK8 ahead of Thursday’s big Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match (5th Jan 2023) and you can claim a 100% matched welcome bonus up to a max of $100.

Plus, once you’ve opened your new BK8 account this will also unlock their Sportsbook that has all your favorite sports events covered, including the English Premier League football action and Thursday’s match between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Man City took 6 points off Chelsea in the league last season – winning both games 1-0, while City also beat Chelsea in the EFL Cup at the end of 2022.

Chelsea vs Manchester City $100 Free Bet with BK8

BK8 gives you everything you need being one the best sites for sports betting in Thailand. New players will have the best events and sports covered, competitive odds at their disposal, plus the BK8 team will also assist you with live streaming, match stats, a first-rate mobile app, top customer support, crypto deposit options, and a much more.

Bet On Chelsea vs Manchester City in the Premier League with Top Thailand Sportsbook

And with BK8 in your betting portfolio, then betting on Chelsea vs Manchester City in Thailand is easy, while you can also get involved in Thursday’s Premier League game with up to $100 in free bets.

BK8 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $50

Bet On Chelsea vs Man City in Thailand

USD deposits only

12x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $100 (100% matched)

Thailand Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

BK8 Positives:

✅Mobile app supported

✅Different language site options

✅Lucrative 100% match welcome offer

✅Big range of sports and betting markets

✅Competitive betting odds

✅Match stats & live streaming

Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview and Betting Guide



Chelsea vs Man City Odds Bookmaker Chelsea

5.40 Draw

4.30 Man City

1.66

Note: Odds are subject to change

Chelsea and Manchester City both dropped points in their most recent games with 1-1 draws so lost ground on the leaders and will be looking to get back on track on Thursday night with the maximum three points.

Man City drew 1-1 with struggling Everton in their last league game which means last year’s champions are now 8 points away from Arsenal at the head of the table, while Chelsea are even further adrift with only 25 points and 19 points off the top spot.

Looking at the match betting at Lucky Block this suggest a win for City @ 1.66 with Lucky Block, while last season Man City beat Chelsea 1-0 in both league fixtures – you can bet on this same correct score @ 5.80 with Lucky Block.

City and Chelsea have not drawn a game in the last 14 head-to-heads, so we tend to get a result when they play, while they also played in the EFL Cup this season – City won that game 2-0 at home. That success has now meant that Chelsea have NOT scored in their last three games against Manchester City.

So, if you think that will happen again and Chelsea will not score here, then maybe the ‘both teams NOT to score’ market might appeal @ 1.95 with Lucky Block.

The goal scoring markets will, of course, be dominated by City’s Erling Haaland, who has already scored 21 league goals this season – you can back the Man City striker to score in the game @ 1.71 with Lucky Block.

Overall, it’s a clash that will have a big impact on the title race and also the top four race, but despite being the away side City are the pick to get back to winning ways is the football betting tip @ 1.66 with Lucky Block.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Stats

Played 154 times before, Chelsea 62, Draws 39, Man City 53

Met this season in the EFL (Man City 2-0 Chelsea)

The last 4 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)

NO draws in the last 14 league head-to-heads

Chelsea have NOT scored in their last 3 vs Man City (all comps)

Both teams DIDN’T score in the last 4 head-to-heads (all comps)

Chelsea have lost just 4 of their last 12 home league games vs Man City

Man City have scored in 15 of their last 16 league games vs Chelsea

De Bruyne (Man City) has scored in 4 of the last 6 league head-to-heads

Related Articles