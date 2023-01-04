How To Bet On Chelsea vs Manchester City in Malaysia | Malaysia Sports Betting Sites

If you are looking to bet on Chelsea vs Manchester City in Malaysia, ahead of Thursday’s big Premier League match, then you’ve certainly come to the right place.



You can join our two recommended Malaysia sports betting sites, that have all the main markets covered for this big English Premier League soccer match that sees the current champions Manchester City travelling to Chelsea.

First up is Lucky Block – a new crypto Sportsbook that are fast making a name for themselves in the online gambling sector in Malaysia and have all the top markets ahead of the Chelsea vs Man City Premier League soccer match this Thursday (5th Jan 2023).

Plus, we’ve also got BK8, who have a generous 100% matched deposit bonus (up to $100) to claim for the match.

How To Bet On Chelsea vs Man City In Malaysia

Register a new account with Lucky Block Sportsbook Deposit with preferred payment method in the Sportsbook (crypto supported) Head to ‘sports’ section (left nav) and find soccer area Start betting on Chelsea vs Man City in Malaysia

Best Malaysia Crypto Sports Betting Site For Chelsea vs Man City

1. Lucky Block – Best Malaysia Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer





If you like sports betting using Bitcoin or crypto, then Lucky Block Sportsbook will have you covered.

Lucky Block are a new crypto based Offshore Sportsbook that will let you bet on the English Premier League in Malaysia using Bitcoin or six other cryptocurrencies.

No KYC Checks and Sign-up in Less Than a Minute

Many believe that betting using crypto is going to be the future and it’s easy to see why with Lucky Block. They’ve a stack of big positives that include no KYC (Know Your Customer) checks, sign-up takes less than a minute, lightning-fast payouts, no transaction fees, unlimited deposits and withdrawals, plus a top customer service team that will help you with any queries you might have.

Crypto sports betting is on the rise and Lucky Block seem to be fully aware of this with their platform supporting wagering using Bitcoin and Ethereum as legitimate payment options, then funding your new account is super-simple.

Protect Your Personal Details at Lucky Block

Being an offshore betting site, Lucky Block come with some added positives that will appeal to many. As mentioned, they don’t require any KYC checks at Lucky Block which means personal information like bank details, passport/driving licence info doesn’t need to be submitted. While even if a VPN might be needed to access the Lucky Block site, this takes just a few seconds to activate (once set up), so you can get on the Lucky Block site anywhere in the world.

Apple Pay, Google Pay & Credit/Debit Cards Accepted at Lucky Block



Lucky Block are leading the way as one of the leading crypto sportsbooks in Malaysia, but the ‘good news’ is that if you are not ready to take the crypto leap just yet, you can still join and deposit with Lucky Block with more traditional payment methods like Google and Apple Pay, plus the normal credit/debit cards. They’ve got all payment solutions covered.

Lucky Block Crypto Sportsbook

Lucky Block also have a slick casino section that will allow you to bet with crypto too, but what makes Lucky Block different from a lot of other crypto-based platforms is they’ve a Sportsbook too. This has been designed to the highest level being easy-to-navigate around and find your favorite sports and events, including Thursday’s Chelsea vs Man City Premier League soccer match.

Lucky Block also have a unique welcome offer that sees new customers having a safety-net during their first 7 days of betting with any losses (up to 15%) over this period returned – not bad hey?

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on any net losses for first 7 days betting

The day you join is considered ‘day one’ re the 15% cashback offer

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Things To Like About Lucky Block:

✅Supports Bitcoin gambling

✅Keep personal details safe

✅No Limits for Deposit/Withdrawal

✅Fast registration without KYC checks

✅Almost instant payouts

✅6000+ selection of games

✅Unique Welcome offer (15% cashback on any first 7-day losses)

✅No transaction fees

✅Minimum deposit of $1 or currency equivalent

✅First-rate customer support with live chat supported

✅Crypto Sportsbook

2. BK8 —100% Chelsea vs Man City Matched Bet (up to $100)

Sign-up with BK8 before Thursday’s Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match (5th Jan 2023) and you’ll be on your way to claiming a 100% matched welcome bonus up to a maximum of $100.

Once you’ve joined you will then also have full access to the extensive BK8 Sportsbook that has all your favorite sports events covered, including the English Premier League soccer action and Thursday’s huge game between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Last season, Man City took 6 points off Chelsea in the league – winning both clashes 1-0, so this correct score might be on your radar, while City also beat Chelsea in the EFL Cup this season.

$100 Chelsea vs Manchester City Free Bet with BK8

BK8 provides you everything you require from one the best sites for sports betting in Malaysia. New players will have all the top sports covered, plus competitive odds at their disposal, while the BK8 team will also provide you all the help they can with live streaming, match stats, a leading mobile app, first-class customer support, crypto deposit options, and a lot more.

Bet On Chelsea vs Manchester City in the Premier League with Top Malaysia Sportsbook

And with BK8 by your side, then placing a bet on Chelsea vs Manchester City in Malaysia is certainly possible, while you can also get involved in Thursday’s big Premier League match with up to $100 in free bets.

BK8 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $50

Bet On Chelsea vs Man City in Malaysia

USD deposits only

12x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $100 (100% matched)

Malaysia Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

Things To Like About BK8:

✅Mobile app

✅Language site switch options

✅Generous 100% match welcome offer

✅Wide range of sports and betting markets

✅Competitive odds

✅Match stats & live streaming

Chelsea vs Manchester City Betting Guide and Preview



Chelsea vs Man City Odds Bookmaker Chelsea

5.40 Draw

4.30 Man City

1.66

Note: Odds are subject to change

Chelsea and Manchester City both lost ground in the title race in their last games with 1-1 draws so will be looking to get back to winning ways this Thursday (5th January 2023) in the English Premier League.

That recent 1-1 draw at Everton has meant the Premier League champions, Manchester City, are now 8 points adrift of Arsenal at the top of the table, while Chelsea even further back with only 25 points and 19 points off the top.

The match betting at Lucky Block indicates a victory for City @ 1.66 with Lucky Block, while last season Man City beat Chelsea 1-0 in both league games – you can back this correct score @ 5.80 with Lucky Block.

City and Chelsea have played out NO draws in the last 14 head-to-heads, so we often get a result when these sides face-off. They also met in the EFL Cup this season, with City winning 2-0 at home – that victory has now meant that Chelsea have NOT managed to score in their last three games against Manchester City.

Therefore, if you like a repeat of Chelsea finding the back of the net again, then maybe the ‘both teams NOT to score’ market might appeal @ 1.95 with Lucky Block.

Of course, City’s Erling Haaland, who has already scored a remarkable 21 league goals this season, will be popular in the scoring markets – you can back the Man City striker to score in the match @ 1.71 with Lucky Block.

In summary, it’s a match that will have a huge deciding on the title race and also the top four race, but despite being the away side City are the pick to get back to winning ways and should be backed @ 1.66 with Lucky Block.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Head-to-Head Stats

Played 154 times before, Chelsea 62, Draws 39, Man City 53

Met this season in the EFL (Man City 2-0 Chelsea)

The last 4 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)

Both teams DIDN’T score in the last 4 head-to-heads (all comps)

Chelsea have lost just 4 of their last 12 home league games vs Man City

Man City have scored in 15 of their last 16 league games vs Chelsea

De Bruyne (Man City) has scored in 4 of the last 6 league head-to-heads

NO draws in the last 14 league head-to-heads

Chelsea have NOT scored in their last 3 vs Man City (all comps)

Related Articles