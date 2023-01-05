How To Bet On Chelsea vs Manchester City In Indonesia | Indonesia Sports Betting Sites

Sportslens are here to guide you through betting on Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Manchester City in Indonesia, and signing up to our top two top picks among Indonesia betting sites will allow you to redeem two separate generous welcome offers.

Champions of England Manchester City will be looking to keep hot on the heels of league leaders Arsenal with a victory over Chelsea, and this clash between two heavyweights of English football could present a lot of value when betting. With our carefully selected duo of Indonesia betting sites, you can explore the broad football markets to the maximum while claiming some enticing customer offerings.

Firstly, with brand-new sportsbook Lucky Block, customers will be able to use their cryptocurrency wallets when wagering on this progressive football betting site. Along with extensive offerings on popular and niche sporting events, their football markets include everything from outright markets, in-play live betting and player props.

For our second pick, we are highlighting BK8 who are one of the major sites for Indonesia football betting. With a 100% first deposit match up to $100, there are an array of opportunities to try your luck on Chelsea vs Manchester City.

How To Bet On Chelsea Vs Man City In Indonesia

Sign up to Lucky Block Sportsbook Deposit with using any of the fiat or crypto payment options Head to ‘sports’ section on the left hand menu and select soccer Explore the markets for Chelsea vs Manchester City in Indonesia

1. Lucky Block – Best Indonesia Crypto Sportsbook With A 15% Cashback Offer





Lucky Block are distinct in that they cater for all types of bettors, whether you are looking for a casual wager or prefer to risk it all on high rollers.

What really makes them different from the competition is their wide range of payment options, which includes both traditional fiat methods as well as a strong line-up of crypto betting avenues with seven popular coins on offer.

Perhaps better known for their broad casino offering, the Lucky Block sportsbook is home to thousands of competitive odds with a solid focus on popular sports such as football, basketball and tennis, as well as lesser-known events for table tennis and badminton amongst others.

No KYC Checks Needed And Sign-Up In Under A Minute

Unlike your usual wagering sites, all you will need in order to sign up is an email address and a password, eliminating the exhausting task of filling in personal details such as passport numbers and driving license details.

Without these KYC (know your customer) checks, users can begin betting in just a few minutes, while the highly encrypted nature of blockchain technology, coupled with Lucky Block’s SSL encryption and two-step authentication safety measures, means this is one of the most secure ways to bet in Indonesia.

VPN-Friendly

VPN’s help to protect your identity even further, which is handy for crypto holders who likes to steer clear of third-party tracking.

Indeed, some regions are restricted on Lucky Block so downloading a VPN is vital, but these are safe, stress-free and can be added to your system within a matter of clicks.

Google/Apple Pay & Credit/Debit Cards Supported With Lucky Block



Lucky Block also accept the more conventional payment methods like Google and Apple Pay, as well as credit/debit cards, but their unique selling points certainly lies in their ability to accept Bitcoin wagers and other forms of crypto, with up to seven currencies being accepted.

Better yet, the nature of the blockchain means your withdrawals can take as little as a minute to arrive in your account, unlike some traditional betting sites that can see payments take up to five days.

Lucky Block Welcome Offer

Lucky Block will reassure you should you end your first 7 days as a customer with a negative return. That’s right, once your first week as a Lucky Block customer is up, you can get in contact with their customer support team to redeem 15% cashback should you suffer losses, which makes losing that little bit less frustrating.

Lucky Block Welcome Offer Key Terms

15% cashback on any net losses over first 7 days betting

The day you join is classed as ‘day one’ re the 15% cashback offer

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback If you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Lucky Block Pluses:

✅Bitcoin gambling

✅Quick registration with no KYC checks

✅Instant payouts

✅6000+ games selection

✅Unique Welcome offer (15% cashback on any first 7-day losses)

✅No transaction fees

✅Min deposit of $1 or currency equivalent

✅No need to send personal details

✅No Limits for Deposit/Withdrawal

✅Leading customer support with live chat supported

✅Crypto Sportsbook

2. BK8 —Chelsea Vs Manchester City 100% Matched Bet (Up To $100)

Register with BK8 in order to explore vast Chelsea vs Manchester City markets for today’s game (5th Jan).

This is likely to be an explosive fixture between two sides in need of a victory; City need to ensure they walk away with all three points to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal, while Chelsea are struggling down in 10th place and can not afford to drop any more points, before their hopes of European football next season start to slip away.

With plenty of value to be had for Indonesia bettors, there is also the chance to redeem a 100% matched welcome bonus up to a max of $100 to use on the game, which will help stretch our your wagering that little bit further.

Chelsea Vs Manchester City $100 Free Bet With BK8

BK8 have an offshore betting site tailored specifically towards the Asian betting market, and users in Indonesia are able to wager on the biggest and best events, along with thousands of competitive odds, live steaming abilities and a hard to beat on-the-go mobile betting app.

BK8 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $50

Bet On Chelsea vs Man City in Indonesia

USD deposits only

12x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $100 (100% matched)

Indonesia Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

BK8 Pluses:

✅Lucrative 100% match welcome offer

✅Big range of sports and betting markets

✅Competitive betting odds

✅Mobile app supported

✅Different language site options

✅Match stats & live streaming

Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview and Betting Guide



Chelsea vs Man City Odds Bookmaker Chelsea

5.40 Draw

4.30 Man City

1.66

Note: Odds are subject to change

Chelsea will need to muster an outstanding performance if they are to begin their resurgence and retain their top four status, and their opponents Manchester City have won three on the bounce against the London club.

A tie against Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest last time out means Graham Potter unbelievably has just four wins in his 11 Premier League games in charge of Chelsea, seeing them fall all the way down to 10th in the current standings.

Meanwhile, Manchester City could have moved within touching distance of league leaders Arsenal had they managed to pick up the win in their previous outing, but a 1-1 stalemate at home to Everton leaves them with a big chance missed.

Nevertheless, they can reduce the gap to just five points once more with a win this evening, and given Chelsea’s problematic goalscoring record this season, they are favourites to do just that.

While it is hard to guess who manager Pep Guardiola may field with two imporant cup games just around the corner, there may be value in the returning Phil Foden to find the net to aid in a City win at 17/5 with Lucky Block – he already has seven goals this season.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Stats

Played 154 times before, Chelsea 62, Draws 39, Man City 53

Met this season in the EFL (Man City 2-0 Chelsea)

The last 4 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)

NO draws in the last 14 league head-to-heads

Chelsea have NOT scored in their last 3 vs Man City (all comps)

Both teams DIDN’T score in the last 4 head-to-heads (all comps)

Chelsea have lost just 4 of their last 12 home league games vs Man City

Man City have scored in 15 of their last 16 league games vs Chelsea

De Bruyne (Man City) has scored in 4 of the last 6 league head-to-heads

Related Articles