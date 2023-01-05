How To Bet On Chelsea vs Manchester City In Argentina | Argentina Sports Betting Sites

With our pick of the best Argentina betting sites, Premier League fans in Terra Argentea will be able to claim some fantastic welcome offers while also accessing all the football markets ready for Chelsea vs Manchester City.

Starting with brand-new sportsbook Lucky Block, users can bet with a whole host of payment options which includes seven different cryptocurrencies, making them one of best alternative betting sites around. Better yet, their football markets include everything from combo markets, in-play live betting and player props.

BK8 also make our top Argentina betting sites when you take into account their fantastics welcome offer, where new customers can redeem a 100% first deposit match up to $100, allowing users to explore the Chelsea vs Manchester City betting markets to the fullest.

How To Bet On Chelsea Vs Man City In Argentina

Sign up to Lucky Block Sportsbook Make an initial deposit with any of the seven crypto coins on offer, or fiat money Find the soccer section on the Lucky Block sportsbook Select Chelsea vs Manchester City and begin placing your bets

1. Lucky Block – Best Argentina Crypto Sportsbook With A 15% Cashback Offer





Lucky Block are home to one best crypto betting sites on the web, and although they launched late last year, they have quickly risen to prominence among sports betting fans who have latched on to their extensive sportsbook.

Coupled with a vast casino offering, the Lucky Block project started out as an NFT lottery so they certainly have plenty of experience when it comes to the world of blockchain, but having branched out into sports we are impressed to see a wide range of options with everything from football, basketball and tennis, all the way down to more niche sports such as ice hockey and MMA.

No Intrusive Personal Checks Needed

With a valid email address and a password in mind, you can sign up with Lucky Block within a matter of minutes. The absence of KYC (know your customer) checks means there is no need for passport details and other intrusive personal details, meaning signing up is hassle-free.

VPN-Friendly

You may find that your region in Argentina is restricted on Lucky Block, so downloading a VPN is recommended to access the site – these are safe, hassle-free and can be added to your system within a matter of clicks.

Google/Apple Pay & Credit/Debit Cards Supported With Lucky Block



Lucky Block also accept the more traditional payment methods like Google and Apple Pay, as well as credit/debit cards, but Bitcoin and other forms of crypto are what makes Lucky Block the unique wagering site it is. It is also worth noting you can purchase crypto on-site.

Lucky Block Welcome Offer

Lucky Block Welcome Offer Key Terms

15% cashback on any net losses over first 7 days betting

The day you join is classed as ‘day one’ re the 15% cashback offer

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Breaking even or yielding a winning return by day 7 means won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Lucky Block Positives

✅Bitcoin gambling

✅Quick registration with no KYC checks

✅Instant payouts

✅6000+ games selection

✅Unique Welcome offer (15% cashback on any first 7-day losses)

✅No transaction fees

✅Min deposit of $1 or currency equivalent

✅No need to send personal details

✅No Limits for Deposit/Withdrawal

✅Leading customer support with live chat supported

✅Crypto Sportsbook

2. BK8 —Chelsea Vs Manchester City 100% Matched Bet Up To $100

Make an account with BK8 today and begin betting on Chelsea vs Manchester City, which is almost certainly bound to present betting value given the implications for both teams.

Argentina bettors, are also able to claim a 100% matched welcome bonus up to a max of $100 which you can use on any sporting market of your choice if this match is proving too difficult to predict.

Chelsea Vs Manchester City $100 Free Bet With BK8

BK8 is an offshore betting site ready for Argentina sports betting fans to register with, and deep markets encompassing player and team odds, along with live steaming services, the ability to bet on international sports and a dedicated mobile betting app make this the perfect choice for today’s game.

BK8 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $50

Bet On Chelsea vs Man City in Argentina

USD deposits only

12x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $100 (100% matched)

Argentina Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

What We Like About BK8

✅Lucrative 100% match welcome offer

✅Big range of sports and betting markets

✅Competitive betting odds

✅Mobile app supported

✅Different language site options

✅Match stats & live streaming

Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview and Betting Guide



Chelsea vs Man City Odds Bookmaker Chelsea

5.40 Draw

4.30 Man City

1.66

Note: Odds are subject to change

A struggling Chelsea side, who have just four wins in 11 Premier League games under Graham Potter, welcome Manchester City who will be vying to move within reach of league leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s men were held to a frustrating draw against Everton last time out, which could have seem them close the gap on the Gunners even further after Mikel Arteta’s side played out a goalless draw with Newcastle on Tuesday.

With that in mind, the Citizens will look to race out the blocks against a Chelsea side low on confidence – the Blues have scored just four times in their previous seven, which is why our very own tip goes to Manchester City to win to nil at 41/20 with Lucky Block.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Argentina Stats

Played 154 times before, Chelsea 62, Draws 39, Man City 53

Met this season in the EFL (Man City 2-0 Chelsea)

The last 4 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)

NO draws in the last 14 league head-to-heads

Chelsea have NOT scored in their last 3 vs Man City (all comps)

Both teams DIDN’T score in the last 4 head-to-heads (all comps)

Chelsea have lost just 4 of their last 12 home league games vs Man City

Man City have scored in 15 of their last 16 league games vs Chelsea

De Bruyne (Man City) has scored in 4 of the last 6 league head-to-heads

Related Articles