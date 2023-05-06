If you want to bet on the Canelo vs Ryder fight this May, then look no further, we have the lowdown on all the best sports betting action in Minnesota.

We’ve found the finest Minnesota sports betting sites offering hundreds of dollars in free bets for the big fight as well as the widest markets and best odds for the bout. Don’t miss out on these incredible offers.

Best Minnesota Sports Betting Sites For Canelo vs Ryder Betting

1. $1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES Claim Offer 2. 100% welcome bonus up to $500 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES Claim Offer 3. $750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES Claim Offer 4. 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES Claim Offer 5. 50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES Claim Offer 6. $750 In Free Bets For All Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES Claim Offer

BetOnline – Take advantage of an incredible $1000 in free bets for the Canelo vs Ryder GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting Everygame – An enticing $750 welcome offer from a very well-established and trusted sportsbook BetNow – $300 Welcome offer on the table for new players ahead of the 2023 Canelo vs Ryder MyBookie – A popular all-rounder with some great customer bonuses Bovada – Established sports betting site, particularly with boxing bettors Lucky Block – Best Crypto sportsbook for Canelo vs Ryder betting

Latest Minnesota Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is not yet legal in Minnesota, that doesn’t have to stop you from betting on the Canelo vs Ryder fight.

At our Minnesota sports betting sites, you can place sports wagers completely safely and better still, you can get much better value than you would at a traditional bookie anyway.

For a start, you can access hundreds of dollars’ worth of free bets for the Canelo vs Ryder fight. All our recommended sportsbooks have incredible welcome offers and once you’re signed up, you’ll continue to receive ongoing impressive bonuses too.

They also make registration quick, easy, and hassle-free with no KYC checks and fewer restrictions, so you can join from 18 years and over.

Finally, our chosen Minnesota sportsbooks specialize in sports betting so can offer much more varied boxing markets and at much more competitive odds too.

If you’re looking to get the best value from betting on Canelo vs Ryder in Minnesota, then make sure you don’t restrict your options.

How To Bet On Canelo vs Ryder In Minnesota

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Canelo vs Ryder wagers

Canelo vs Ryder Gambling Options in Minnesota with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Undisputed super-middleweight champion Saul Canelo Alvarez will defend his world titles against British challenger John Ryder on May 6.

Alvarez is putting his IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO belts on the line as he returns to fight in his home country of Mexico for the first time since 2011.

The boxing superstar is making his return to the ring after undergoing hand surgery and is coming into the fight having won four of his last five bouts.

The stats make good reading for Alvarez fans, not only is he two years younger than his opponent, but he has boxed considerably more bouts than him too. The Mexican has 58 wins, and only 2 losses, with a KO rate of 67%.

His opponent, Ryder, has 32 wins with 5 losses and a KO rate of 56%, although he does have a 2-inch reach advantage.

If you’re looking to bet on the Canelo vs Ryder fight in Minnesota, you can take your pick of markets for the big bout.

Of course, the simplest bet you can place is for the outright winner. Just select which boxer you think will take the glory and place your bet. Ryder is the clear underdog, so you might be able to get some decent odds on him to win, and on the day, anything can happen.

If you want to make it more exciting though, check out the props bets markets.

These will give you markets for how the bout will be decided, and with two fighters with fairly similar records of knockouts, this might be an avenue worth exploring.

You can also bet on which round you believe the fight will end in, whether the fight will go the distance or not, who will win more rounds on the scorecard, or a combination of different bets to really raise the odds.

Our recommended Minnesota sports betting sites have all the Canelo vs Ryder markets you could want and offer you so much more in best odds and fabulous bonuses too.

How To Get A Canelo vs Ryder Free Bet In Minnesota

Claiming the free bets from our top Minnesota sports books is as easy as a free hit in boxing. Simply follow the steps below and then place your bets on the Canelo vs Ryder bout.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Canelo vs Ryder betting

1. BetOnline Canelo vs Ryder Minnesota Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline is an ever-popular Minnesota sports betting site ideal for boxing fans and bettors. The site has been providing a quality service for two decades now and are offering great markets for the Canelo vs Ryder fight. The generous welcome bonus gives you 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. A knockout of an offer.



2.GTBets Canelo vs Ryder Minnesota Sports Betting Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

Minnesota bettors can sign up to GTBets and get $750 in free bets which can be used on their slick sportsbook and Canelo vs Ryder betting. Once signed up, deposit $500 and you will be rewarded with $500 in free bets. Deposit $500 on your second deposit and you will get a further $250 in free bets to boost your Canelo vs Ryder bank balance.

Claim the GTBets Canelo vs Ryder betting offer

3. Everygame Canelo vs Ryder Minnesota Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

The first choice for many sports bettors in Minnesota due to their longevity in the industry. Everygame have been around for three decades providing a reliable and impressive sportsbook for boxing bets and many other sports. If you’re looking to bet on the Canelo vs Ryder fight, you can take advantage of a 100% welcome bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.



4. BetNow Canelo vs Ryder Minnesota Sports Betting Offer: $300 Welcome Bonus

You can get into bed with BetNow ahead of Canelo vs Ryder $300 welcome offer. There is a 150% deposit bonus on the table for new players to take advantage of and BetNow have competitive boxing odds on all fights this weekend covered online or via their mobile betting app.

Claim the BetNow Canelo vs Ryder betting offer

5. MyBookie Canelo vs Ryder Minnesota Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

If you want exceptional customer service and an easy-to-use platform when placing your Canelo vs Ryder bets, then MyBookie is a top choice. They make betting simple and offer great boxing markets to choose from. The welcome offer gives a 50% deposit bonus back in free bets up to $500.



6. Bovada Canelo vs Ryder Minnesota Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

A huge hit with Minnesota sports bettors, Bovada provide a quality all-round sportsbook for their loyal customer base. Bovada are props bet specialists so you can get right in the action for the Canelo vs Ryder fight. Whether you prefer to deposit in USD or crypto, there’s a welcome bonus for you. One of these is a $750 bonus when you deposit with cryptocurrency.



7. Lucky Block — Best Crypto Betting Option For Canelo vs Ryder

Lucky Block makes it easy for boxing fans to bet on Canelo vs Ryder.

New members can sign up and receive a 200% deposit bonus up to $10,000 for new customers opening accounts for Canelo vs Ryder.

Lucky Block also offers some of the best Canelo vs Ryder odds in the industry. Compared to other crypto betting sites, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for both the Canelo and Ryder on Saturday.

How To Claim Your Canelo vs Ryder Offer at Lucky Block:

Click here to sign up to Lucky Block Deposit funds into your Lucky Block account Recieve 200% deposit bonus up up to $10,000

Join Lucky Block Now

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN

Download and Install the VPN Client

Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server

Visit Lucky Block Casino

8. BetUS Canelo vs Ryder Minnesota Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are known for their vast markets and highly competitive odds and have a great reputation for boxing betting. You’ll find all the Canelo vs Ryder markets you could want in a customer friendly platform. New customers receive a 125% deposit bonus which includes not only 100% sports but also 25% casino bonus too.



9. Jazz Sports Canelo vs Ryder Minnesota Sports Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports offer more focussed sports betting markets and boxing is one of their specialist areas. This mobile-friendly site knows how to look after their customers with regular offers and you can benefit from 50% back in free bets when you make your first deposit for the Canelo vs Ryder fight.



Canelo vs Ryder Odds

Without a doubt Canelo Alvarez is the favorite to win the fight, not only does he overshadow his opponent in bouts, wins and knockouts, he is also on home turf in Mexico.

The Mexican is returning from hand surgery though and Ryder will be looking to capitalize on any advantage he can to capture those middleweight titles.

Two key markets will be the method of victory and the round betting. Both fighters have decent KO rates but it’s not what they’re known for so the question is, will it go all the way?

These are just some of the odds available for the Canelo vs Ryder fight at Bovada.

John Ryder to win +850

Saul Alvarez to win -1600

Will the fight go the distance: YES +285

Will the fight go the distance: NO -425

Odds are taken from Bovada and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.