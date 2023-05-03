If you want to bet on the Canelo vs Ryder fight this May, then look no further, we have the lowdown on all the best sports betting action in Maine.

We’ve found the finest Maine sports betting sites offering hundreds of dollars in free bets for the big fight as well as the widest markets and best odds for the bout. Don’t miss out on these incredible offers.

Best Maine Sports Betting Sites For Canelo vs Ryder Betting

BetOnline – Claim a jaw-dropping $1000 in free bets for the big fight Everygame – An unparalleled track record for boxing markets and odds BetUS – A 125% deposit bonus awaits when betting on Canelo vs Ryder JazzSports – Specialist boxing markets in a customer-friendly site Bovada – A favorite of many Maine sports bettors for their all-round quality and expertise LuckyBlock – Bet on Canelo vs Ryder with crypto in this leading online sportsbook MyBookie – Popular Maine sports betting site with fantastic boxing betting markets

Latest Maine Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is not yet legal in Maine, that doesn’t have to stop you from betting on the Canelo vs Ryder fight.

At our Maine sports betting sites, you can place sports wagers completely safely and better still, you can get much better value than you would at a traditional bookie anyway.

For a start, you can access hundreds of dollars’ worth of free bets for the Canelo vs Ryder fight. All our recommended sportsbooks have incredible welcome offers and once you’re signed up, you’ll continue to receive ongoing impressive bonuses too.

They also make registration quick, easy, and hassle-free with no KYC checks and fewer restrictions, so you can join from 18 years and over.

Finally, our chosen Maine sportsbooks specialize in sports betting so can offer much more varied boxing markets and at much more competitive odds too.

If you’re looking to get the best value from betting on Canelo vs Ryder in Maine, then make sure you don’t restrict your options.

How To Bet On Canelo vs Ryder In Maine

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Canelo vs Ryder wagers

Canelo vs Ryder Gambling Options in Maine with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Undisputed super-middleweight champion Saul Canelo Alvarez will defend his world titles against British challenger John Ryder on May 6.

Alvarez is putting his IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO belts on the line as he returns to fight in his home country of Mexico for the first time since 2011.

The boxing superstar is making his return to the ring after undergoing hand surgery and is coming into the fight having won four of his last five bouts.

The stats make good reading for Alvarez fans, not only is he two years younger than his opponent, but he has boxed considerably more bouts than him too. The Mexican has 58 wins, and only 2 losses, with a KO rate of 67%.

His opponent, Ryder, has 32 wins with 5 losses and a KO rate of 56%, although he does have a 2-inch reach advantage.

If you’re looking to bet on the Canelo vs Ryder fight in Maine, you can take your pick of markets for the big bout.

Of course, the simplest bet you can place is for the outright winner. Just select which boxer you think will take the glory and place your bet. Ryder is the clear underdog, so you might be able to get some decent odds on him to win, and on the day, anything can happen.

If you want to make it more exciting though, check out the props bets markets.

These will give you markets for how the bout will be decided, and with two fighters with fairly similar records of knockouts, this might be an avenue worth exploring.

You can also bet on which round you believe the fight will end in, whether the fight will go the distance or not, who will win more rounds on the scorecard, or a combination of different bets to really raise the odds.

Our recommended Maine sports betting sites have all the Canelo vs Ryder markets you could want and offer you so much more in best odds and fabulous bonuses too.

How To Get A Canelo vs Ryder Free Bet In Maine

Claiming the free bets from our top Maine sports books is as easy as a free hit in boxing. Simply follow the steps below and then place your bets on the Canelo vs Ryder bout.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Canelo vs Ryder betting

1. BetOnline Canelo vs Ryder Maine Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline is an ever-popular Maine sports betting site ideal for boxing fans and bettors. The site has been providing a quality service for two decades now and are offering great markets for the Canelo vs Ryder fight. The generous welcome bonus gives you 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. A knockout of an offer.



2. Everygame Canelo vs Ryder Maine Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

The first choice for many sports bettors in Maine due to their longevity in the industry. Everygame have been around for three decades providing a reliable and impressive sportsbook for boxing bets and many other sports. If you’re looking to bet on the Canelo vs Ryder fight, you can take advantage of a 100% welcome bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.



3. BetUS Canelo vs Ryder Maine Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are known for their vast markets and highly competitive odds and have a great reputation for boxing betting. You’ll find all the Canelo vs Ryder markets you could want in a customer friendly platform. New customers receive a 125% deposit bonus which includes not only 100% sports but also 25% casino bonus too.



4. Jazz Sports Canelo vs Ryder Maine Sports Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports offer more focussed sports betting markets and boxing is one of their specialist areas. This mobile-friendly site knows how to look after their customers with regular offers and you can benefit from 50% back in free bets when you make your first deposit for the Canelo vs Ryder fight.



5. Bovada Canelo vs Ryder Maine Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

A huge hit with Maine sports bettors, Bovada provide a quality all-round sportsbook for their loyal customer base. Bovada are props bet specialists so you can get right in the action for the Canelo vs Ryder fight. Whether you prefer to deposit in USD or crypto, there’s a welcome bonus for you. One of these is a $750 bonus when you deposit with cryptocurrency.



6. Lucky Block Canelo vs Ryder Maine Sports Betting Offer — Best Crypto Betting on Canelo vs Ryder Without KYC

Leading the way in crypto sportsbooks, Lucky Block are a pioneer for their quick no-hassle sign up, anonymous deposits, wide range of sports markets including exclusive ones to them, and their top-notch customer bonuses too. If you enjoy betting on boxing with crypto, then check out what Lucky Block have to offer.



7. MyBookie Canelo vs Ryder Maine Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

If you want exceptional customer service and an easy-to-use platform when placing your Canelo vs Ryder bets, then MyBookie is a top choice. They make betting simple and offer great boxing markets to choose from. The welcome offer gives a 50% deposit bonus back in free bets up to $500.



Canelo vs Ryder Odds

Without a doubt Canelo Alvarez is the favorite to win the fight, not only does he overshadow his opponent in bouts, wins and knockouts, he is also on home turf in Mexico.

The Mexican is returning from hand surgery though and Ryder will be looking to capitalize on any advantage he can to capture those middleweight titles.

Two key markets will be the method of victory and the round betting. Both fighters have decent KO rates but it’s not what they’re known for so the question is, will it go all the way?

These are just some of the odds available for the Canelo vs Ryder fight at Bovada.

John Ryder to win +850

Saul Alvarez to win -1600

Will the fight go the distance: YES +285

Will the fight go the distance: NO -425

Odds are taken from Bovada and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.