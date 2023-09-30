How To Bet On Canelo vs Charlo In Nevada | NV Sports Betting Sites

Boxing fans are in for a treat on September 30, and if you want to bet on Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo in Nevada then we have everything you need to know.

We will take you through the best Nevada sports betting sites and show you how and where to get the most competitive odds from the best markets for the bout.

Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites For Canelo vs Charlo Betting

BetOnline – Offering an enticing welcome bonus and great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo odds Everygame – An unparalleled track record in online sports betting BetUS – Wide variety of boxing markets and a 125% sign up bonus JazzSports – Incredibly user-friendly site that offers regular offers and promotions for Nevada sports bettors Bovada – Very popular sports betting site with some of the best Canelo vs Charlo odds LuckyBlock – The leading choice if you want to bet on Canelo vs Charlo in cryptocurrency MyBookie – Trusted Nevada sports betting site with a well-deserved reputation for top quality customer service

Latest Nevada Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is legal in Nevada, but sports bettors will still find huge benefits to enjoy when registering with these sportsbooks to bet on Canelo vs Charlo.

Not only can you bet, but you can also take advantage of some incredible offers and odds that aren’t available at the traditional bookies anyway.

Where else can you access hundreds of dollars in free bets for Canelo vs Charlo? Certainly, the normal bookies can’t better or even match the offers on these sites.

Other advantages include quick and easy registration without KYC checks. You can sign up in seconds and start betting on this super-middleweight title fight straightaway.

These Nevada sports betting sites also have fewer restrictions so if you’re 18 years or over you can join. You can also access more betting markets, many of which are exclusive and carry more competitive odds for most sporting events including boxing.

Where these Nevada sports betting sites really excel is in ongoing promotions so, once you’re signed up, you will be able to take advantage of regular rewards such as matched bonuses and even casino offers too.

If you want to bet on Canelo vs Charlo in Nevada, then why restrict yourself? These sites offer a wider range of markets, better odds and incredible welcome offers you won’t find elsewhere.

How To Bet On Canelo vs Charlo In Nevada

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Canelo vs Charlo wagers

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo Gambling Options in Nevada with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

These Nevada sports betting sites have a great selection of markets from which you can choose.

You can go for the outright winner as normal, although if you want to eek out extra value for your bet on Canelo vs Charlo in Nevada, the prop bets markets are probably your friends.

Here you will find markets for how the bout will be decided, and with two fighters with such strong records of knock-outs that is certainly an option worth exploring.

You can also bet on which round you believe will be the last one, whether or not the fight will go the distance, who will win more rounds on the scorecard, or multiple combinations within those listed here.

There really are a wealth of options and these Nevada sports betting sites will guarantee you great odds as well as the vast range of benefits we have already highlighted.

How To Get A Canelo vs Charlo Free Bet In Nevada

When you bet on Canelo vs Charlo in Nevada, you are going to want to make sure you are getting the very best value. A great way to do that is to take advantage of the free bets on offer from these Nevada sports betting sites.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Canelo vs Charlo betting

1. BetOnline Canelo vs Charlo Nevada Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in Nevada for two decades now. They offer plenty of boxing markets so are a great choice to bet on Canelo vs Charlo in Nevada. BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets.

2. Everygame Canelo vs Charlo Nevada Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

While all these Nevada sports betting sites are brilliant options, only Everygame can claim to be the original. They have more than 30 years of experience and they translate that accumulated expertise into great customer service and a vast range of markets to explore if you want to bet on Canelo vs Charlo in Nevada. You also won’t want to miss out on the $750 welcome offer that gives you a 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits.

3. BetUS Canelo vs Charlo Nevada Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

If great customer service and an easy-to-use platform is what you are looking for in Nevada sports betting sites, then BetUS is definitely worth checking out. They are a trusted bookie for boxing fans and offer an enticing 125% deposit bonus for new customers. Deposit $100 or more and receive a 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus (up to $2500).

4. Jazz Sports Canelo vs Charlo Nevada Sports Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Compared to other Nevada sports betting sites listed here, Jazz do not have the biggest variety of markets. However, it is still easily big enough and trumps the traditional bookies. Whatever they lack in quantity, though, they more than make up for in quality. The platform is very user-friendly and the odds always some of the very best you will find anywhere. Customers can also enjoy 50% of your first deposit, up to $1000, back in free bets.

5. Bovada Canelo vs Charlo Nevada Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada are one of the most popular Nevada sports betting sites and with very good reason too. They offer highly competitive odds and are an especially strong performer when it comes to cryptocurrency, although it remains a fine choice for fiat too. Right now, new customers looking to bet on Canelo vs Charlo in Nevada can get a 75% match bonus up to $750 when they make a crypto deposit.

6. Lucky Block Canelo vs Charlo Nevada Sports Betting Offer — Best Crypto Betting on Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo Without KYC

Lucky Block is a leading sportsbook when it comes to cryptocurrency. They are a relative newcomer compared to others, but they are changing the way sports betting works by focusing on crypto. They offer a wide variety of sports markets with Canelo vs Charlo comprehensively covered. The sign-up process takes just seconds to complete and customers will receive ongoing promotions and offers. See how you can sign up below.

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

7. MyBookie Canelo vs Charlo Nevada Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

MyBookie has been established in the online sports betting industry for nearly a decade and they have earned a reputation for leading customer service in that time. Those looking to bet on Canelo vs Charlo in Nevada will find a vast range of markets, and will also receive a 50% deposit bonus up to $500.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo Odds

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the favorite to win the bout, and it is easy to see why. He currently holds four world titles but it will be an interesting clash no doubt, as both fighters head in undisputed.

A key market will be the method of victory one, and with Canelo’s record of knockouts that is how most believe this one will end too.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez by Decision or Technical Decision -125

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez by KO, TKO or DQ +225

Jermell Charlo by Decision or Technical Decision +550

Jermell Charlo by KO, TKO or DQ +1100

Draw or Technical Draw +1600

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.