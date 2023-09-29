How To Bet On Canelo To Beat Charlo In New Mexico

One of the biggest fights of the year goes down in the super-middleweight division on Saturday night, as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez defends his four world titles against Jermell Charlo. We will run you through how to bet on Canelo to beat Charlo, with Canelo the overriding favorite in the current betting markets.

What Canelo vs Charlo Betting Markets Are There?

Popular markets among boxing enthusiasts on Bovada include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or decision, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available on Bovada – one of the best sports betting apps.

See below for a full list of Canelo vs Charlo markets on Bovada for their title fight:

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Draw no bet

Will Canelo Beat Charlo?

This is as close to a 50/50 you are likely to see in boxing when ‘Canelo’ fights, despite the best US betting apps favoring the Mexican to successfully defend his four world crowns.

Will Jermell Charlo pull off the huge upset and become undisputed in a second weight division? Can Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez record a 60th professional win and further solidify himself as the best fighter on the planet?

The current odds with Bovada have Canelo down as the favorite at odds of -450, while Charlo is the big underdog at +325 odds with the best offshore betting sites to win.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Jermell Charlo (39-0, 30 KO’s)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Jermell Charlo (39-0, 30 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday September 30, 2023

Saturday September 30, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN

US: Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -400 | Charlo +300

