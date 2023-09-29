Betting

How To Bet On Canelo To Beat Charlo In New Mexico

One of the biggest fights of the year goes down in the super-middleweight division on Saturday night, as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez defends his four world titles against Jermell Charlo. We will run you through how to bet on Canelo to beat Charlo, with Canelo the overriding favorite in the current betting markets.

How To Bet On Canelo To Beat Charlo In New Mexico

Betting on Canelo to defeat Charlo is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click to register with Bovada Sportsbook
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in Canelo vs Charlo free bets
Claim $750 Bovada Canelo vs Charlo Free Bets

RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Vs Jermell Charlo Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

What Canelo vs Charlo Betting Markets Are There?

Popular markets among boxing enthusiasts on Bovada include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or decision, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available on Bovada – one of the best sports betting apps.

See below for a full list of Canelo vs Charlo markets on Bovada for their title fight:

  • Fight outright
  • Method of victory
  • Total rounds
  • To go the distance
  • Round betting
  • Draw no bet

RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Net Worth & Career Earnings | Who Is Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s Wife?

Will Canelo Beat Charlo?

This is as close to a 50/50 you are likely to see in boxing when ‘Canelo’ fights, despite the best US betting apps favoring the Mexican to successfully defend his four world crowns.

Will Jermell Charlo pull off the huge upset and become undisputed in a second weight division? Can Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez record a 60th professional win and further solidify himself as the best fighter on the planet?

The current odds with Bovada have Canelo down as the favorite at odds of -450, while Charlo is the big underdog at +325 odds with the best offshore betting sites to win.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo
  • 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Jermell Charlo (39-0, 30 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday September 30, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Super-Middleweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN
  •  🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -400 | Charlo +300

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top