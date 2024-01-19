Buffalo face off with Kansas City on Sunday afternoon on the road in the Divisional playoff round and ahead of the action, we show you how to bet on the Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs in New York using our selected sportsbooks which allow ALL NY residents to bet on the NFL Divisional Round game.

1. Pick A New York Sports Betting Site To Bet On Bills vs Chiefs

Before you can get betting on the Bills vs Chiefs in the Divisional round this weekend, you first need to choose a NY Sportsbook. Below are our top 3 favorite New York sports betting sites which allow any resident to wager on the game, as well giving you free bets to use when you sign up as a new customer.

Why You Should Sign Up To These New York Sportsbooks For NFL

BetOnline – $1000 welcome bonus for new players BetWhale – Best odds on player props in the NFL MyBookie – 100s of NFL markets and strong customer loyalty rewards

2. Sign Up And Deposit Into Your Sports Betting Account

The next step is where you set up your account, as you sign up to the sportsbook you have chosen. To show you how to do this, we will use our top New York sports betting site BetOnline.

Create a BetOnline account Enter your details to create your account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000

3. Place A Bet On Bills vs Chiefs In New York

Once you have set up your account and have acquired your free bets, you can take a look at the latest Bills vs Chiefs markets and make your bets. See below for a rundown on the most popular types of bets placed on NFL games.

There is no shortage of betting options for the NFL Divisional round games – you can find a selection below, plus you can see our full Bills vs Chiefs picks & predictions here for example.

Bills vs Chiefs Moneyline Betting

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs close out the Divisional round this weekend, as the AFC giants meet at Highmark Stadium.

The Moneyline betting is when you place a bet on a team to win the game. In this case, the Bills are marginal favourites to win at -15o, so a $100 bet on them at those odds returns a $66.66 profit.

If you fancy the upset though – a $100 bet on the Chiefs at +125 will profit $125.

Kansas City Chiefs +125

Buffalo Bills -150

Bills vs Chiefs Over/Under

The over/under market is based on how many points will be scored in the game – by both teams combined. The current total with BetOnline sits at 45.5 points and -110 on both under or over.

So, just decide if you think there will be more (or less) than 45.5 points scored in the game.

For example, a $100 bet on Over 45.5 points will profit $90.91.

Over 45.5 -110

Under 45.5 -110

Bills vs Chiefs Handicap Betting

With the final Divisional game looking like a close one in the latest markets, the handicap betting option is sure to be popular.

This market is designed to even things out in games where one side is favored by giving the sides a fake points head start or deficit.

For example – you can bet on the Chiefs with a +2.5 points start at -110, where a $100 bet here would profit $90.90.

Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5) -110

Buffalo Bills (-2.5) -110

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs: +125 | Buffalo Bills: -150

Point Spread: Chiefs (+2.5) -110 | Bills (-2.5) -110

Total Points: Over 45.5 110 | Under 45.5 -110

Latest New York Sports Betting Update

Sports betting was first legalised in New York in 2013, although the state didn’t open its first official sportsbook until six years later in 2019.

The offshore sportsbooks featured in this article allow for seamless wagering no matter which state you reside in, meaning that ahead of Saturday’s crucial Divisional round match in New York, football markets are available to everyone to access even if they reside in a restricted state, such as California.

All the operators listed above are offshore sportsbooks, which allows for a variety of unique benefits aside from the absence of geographical restrictions. In particular, the sign-up process is made simple by the absence of ‘Know Your Customer’ checks, meaning you just need an email and a password in mind.

Add to that exclusive markets such as college football player props – which can’t be accessed on traditional sites – and those of you in New York can expect to find an all-encompassing betting experience for the clash between Buffalo and Kansas City.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Picks

Isiah Pacheco to score a touchdown (+120)

Josh Allen over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+120)

James Cook over 61.5 rushing yards (-110)