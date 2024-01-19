If you’re looking to bet on the Chiefs Divisional match against the Bills this weekend from Missouri then we’ve got you covered, as you can get started with our selected offshore sportsbooks which allow ALL MO residents to bet on the NFL Divisional Round game.

1. Pick A Missouri Sports Betting Site To Bet On Bills vs Chiefs

To kick off your Bills vs Chiefs betting experience in the Divisional round this weekend, you first need to choose a MO Sportsbook. Below are our top 3 favorite Missouri sports betting sites which allow any resident to wager on the game, as well giving you free bets to use when you sign up as a new customer.

Why You Should Sign Up To These Missouri Sportsbooks For NFL

2. Sign Up And Deposit Into Your Sports Betting Account

3. Place A Bet On Bills vs Chiefs In Missouri

Once you have set up your account and have claimed your free bets, you can take a look at the Bills vs Chiefs Divisional round markets and make your bets. See below for a rundown on the most popular types of bets placed on NFL games.

There is no shortage of betting options for the NFL Divisional round games – you can find a market below, plus you can see our full Bills vs Chiefs picks & predictions here for example.

Bills vs Chiefs Moneyline Betting

Patrick Mahomes travels to New York for his first career road game in the Divisional round this weekend, as the Chiefs take on the Bills.

Moneyline betting is when you place a bet on a team to win the game. In this case, the Bills are marginal favourites to win at -150, so a $100 bet on them at those odds returns a $66.66 profit.

If you fancy the upset though – a $100 bet on the Chiefs at +125 will profit $125.

Kansas City Chiefs +125

Buffalo Bills -150

Bills vs Chiefs Over/Under

The over/under market is based on how many points will be scored in the game – by both teams combined. The current total with BetOnline sits at 45.5 points and -110 on both under or over.

So, just decide if you think there will be more (or less) than 45.5 points scored in the game.

For example, a $100 bet on Over 45.5 points will profit $90.91.

Over 45.5 -110

Under 45.5 -110

Bills vs Chiefs Handicap Betting

With the final Divisional game looking like a close one in the latest markets, the handicap betting option is sure to be popular.

This market is designed to even things out in games where one side is favored by giving the sides a fake points head start or deficit.

For example – you can bet on the Chiefs with a +2.5 points start at -110, where a $100 bet here would profit $90.90.

Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5) -110

Buffalo Bills (-2.5) -110

Latest Missouri Sports Betting Update

Missouri is one of very few states in the US that sports betting is still restricted in, but bettors from Missouri need not fear – as the offshore sportsbooks featured in this article allow for seamless wagering no matter what restrictions are on you state.

Ahead of Saturday’s crucial Divisional round match in New York, football markets are available to everyone to access even if they reside in a restricted state, such as Missouri.

All the operators listed above are offshore sportsbooks, which allows for a variety of unique benefits aside from the absence of geographical restrictions. In particular, the sign-up process is made simple by the absence of ‘Know Your Customer’ checks, meaning you just need an email and a password in mind.

Add to that exclusive markets such as college football player props – which can’t be accessed on traditional sites – and those of you in Missouri can expect to find an all-encompassing betting experience for the clash between Buffalo and Kansas City.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Picks

Isiah Pacheco to score a touchdown (+120)

Josh Allen over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+120)

James Cook over 61.5 rushing yards (-110)