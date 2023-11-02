Ahead of the Breeders’ Cup 2023, three of the best offshore sportsbooks are offering a combined $2,250 in horse racing free bets to residents of the state of Vermont. Anyone in Vermont, or indeed in ANY other US state, can in turn take advantage of these Breeders’ Cup 2023 free bets to use to their hearts content.

Best Vermont Horse Racing Betting Sites For Breeders’ Cup 2023

Ahead of the Breeders’ Cup 2023 action this Friday and Saturday from Santa Anita Park, here at SportsLens we outline the three best offshore sportsbooks for residents of Vermont to sign-up to if they want to wager on the Breeders’ Cup.

Each of these Vermont horse racing betting sites have an abundance of Breeders’ Cup markets to bet on. This of course includes straight moneyline betting, but also includes prop markets too. Not only that but there is $2,250 in free bets up for grabs for new customers who sign-up – not to mention the existing customer offers too for current members.

Bovada – $750 welcome offer with top Vermont sports betting site for Breeders’ Cup BetNow – $1000 free bet with Breeders’ Cup offshore betting site Everygame – $500 betting offer leading Vermont Breeders’ Cup betting site

How To Bet On Breeders’ Cup 2023 In Vermont With The Best Sports Betting Sites

These Vermont sportsbooks are based offshore, so no matter what what the restrictions on gambling are in your location, you can still gamble on the Breeders’ Cup in the US with no issues.

Get started in the best way possible with the Bovada horse racing betting offer which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750. To get the full $750 free bet, then deposit $1000, or even just $100 will reward players with a $75 free bet. Bovada really is the place to be for all of your Breeders’ Cup betting.

Here’s How To Claim Your Breeders’ Cup Free Bets With Bovada



Join Bovada here Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in free bets for Breeders’ Cup

US Offshore Sports Update For Gambling On Breeders’ Cup In Vermont

When it comes to the Breeder’s Cup 2023, traditional sportsbooks will be hoping you’ll stick with them. However, true sports fans and bettors who know their stuff always look further afield than the normal bookmakers. This is where the best Vermont sports betting sites come in.

The Vermont sportsbooks on our list offer above and beyond in every single aspect. They aren’t required to adhere to the set gambling rules and regulations as they are based offshore. This means that bettors in Vermont can enjoy the horse racing world championships even more this year, knowing they can take advantage of these offers.

Vermont bettors could be forgiven for thinking they are short on options when it comes to placing sports bets given it is not yet legal in the state. Compared to other states, Vermont has been rather slow to embrace online betting. However, Vermont sports betting is beginning to gather momentum, and things could change in the future.

As previously touched on, there is also $2,250 in horse racing free bets up for grabs. Not only that, but it is a safe and seamless process with NO KYC CHECKS and an abundance of existing customer offers once you’ve signed up. What’s not to like about the best Vermont sportsbooks on this page?

Breeders’ Cup Betting Options

With plenty of action in store of us at the 2023 Breeders’ Cup on Friday and Saturday, you can bet on all 14 races across both days of action from Santa Anita Park.

One of the featured races of the weekend is the Breeders Cup Classic – the pinnacle for lots of North American horses. Arabian Knight currently heads the betting, with plenty of other hopefuls in with a chance of Breeders’ Cup Classic success and a share of the $6 million prize money.

There will also be lots of races on the turf, which will see some of the best European trainers such as Aidan O’Brien and Charlie Appleby bring their most talented horses to California in a bid to take home some of the big prize purses.