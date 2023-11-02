Horse Racing

How To Bet On Breeders’ Cup In Utah – Best UT Horse Racing Betting Sites

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
Breeders Cup 2023 Horse Racing 1

Place a bet on the Breeders’ Cup in Utah by using the UT horse racing betting sites featured below, who have up to $2,250 in Breeders’ Cup free bets to claim. You can also bet on all 14 Santa Anita races this week in ANY US State as these sportsbooks are based offshore.

Best Utah Horse Racing Betting Sites For Breeders’ Cup 2023

See below our top-ranked offshore sportsbooks for horse racing ahead of this week’s Breeders’ Cup action in California. These top Utah horse racing betting site will have all the Breeders Cup markets to bet at the horse racing world championship, plus also allow you to bet in any US region and also many free bets to claim.

  1. Bovada – $750 welcome offer with Utah sports betting site for Breeders’ Cup
  2. BetNow – $1000 free bet with Breeders’ Cup Utah offshore horse racing betting site
  3. Everygame – $500 betting offer top with Utah Breeders’ Cup horse racing betting site

How To Bet On Breeders Cup 2023 In Utah With The Best UT Sports Betting Sites

The Utah horse racing betting sites listed are based offshore, which means they don’t have to follow any set state gambling rules that might be in place.

You can get going with the Bovada Horse Racing betting offer and claim their 75% deposit bonus of up to $750 and then bet on the Breeders’ Cup in Utah.

To get the full $750 bonus, you’ll need to deposit $1000 (75%), but even a $100 opening outlay will get you a $75 free bet.

How To Claim Your Breeders’ Cup Free Bets With Bovada

  1. Open a Bovada Account here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for Breeders’ Cup
US Offshore Sports Update For Gambling On Breeders’ Cup In Utah

The Breeders’ Cup is one of the big US horse racing highlights on the calendar and you can bet on ANY of the main 14 races with the offshore horseracing betting sites featured.

Some areas of the USA still have betting restrictions in place, but with these online offshore sportsbooks you can bet 100% legally and safely on all sports – including horse racing.

Gambling in Utah still has some restrictions to follow, but that these rules don’t apply when using the recommended offshore betting sites on this page.

They’ve up to $2250 in horse racing free bets to be claimed too, plus a safe and secure sign-up process, with NO KYC CHECKS, then getting started has also been make very simple.

Breeders’ Cup Betting Options For 2023

There is a lot of high-class horse racing to look forward to at Santa Anita Park over Friday and Saturday, you can bet on ALL 14 races scheduled.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic is the main event on the Saturday – a race the classy Flightline won last year. However, it’s also a contest that’s only seen three winning favorites in the last 19 runnings, so can sometimes throw up a shock.

It’s also a meeting that attracts the best flat horses from around the world, including top European trainers such as Aidan O’Brien and Charlie Appleby who often rarely leave without scooping some of the big prize money on offer.

Plus, there are also top Breeders’ Cup jockeys in action, like Frankie Dettori, Ryan Moore, Joel Rosario and John R Velazquez.

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
