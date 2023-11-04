Horse Racing

How To Bet On Breeders’ Cup In North Dakota – Best ND Horse Racing Betting Sites

Andy Newton
You can bet on the Breeders’ Cup in North Dakota by joining the featured offshore horse racing betting sites on this page, where you can get up to $2,250 in free bets and also bet in ANY US State.

Best North Dakota Horse Racing Betting Sites For Breeders’ Cup 2023: Claim $2,250 In Free Bets

The Breeders’ Cup is the big focus this weekend in the world of horse racing, with 14 high class flat races spread over Friday and Saturday. You can bet on the action too with our three top-listed horse racing betting sites below, where there is many free bets to claim and being based offshore means they don’t have to adhere to any state gambling restrictions – like in North Dakota.

How To Bet On Breeders’ Cup 2023 In North Dakota

The North Dakota sportsbooks featured are based offshore they allow sports betting anywhere, including in ANY US State.

You can get going with the Bovada horse racing betting offer which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750.

If you want to claim the full $750, then it’s a $1000 first deposit, but smaller outlays will also qualify you for their offer. Even a $100 deposit will get you a $75 free bet.

Betting on horse racing in the USA or ANY US state with Bovada is an easy process which you can follow with the three steps below.

1. Join Bovada

Follow the link above to head to the Bovada sign up page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out your information such as your name, date of birth and email address – which which will all be safely and securely stored.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Once logged into your brand new Bovada account, choose a deposit payment option to then make your deposit.

If you want to get the full $1000 in free bets you must deposit $2000 with their 50% deposit bonus welcome offer.

Bovada accepts payments from crypto and fiat methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoins, BitcoinCash, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polycon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, Money Order, Person to Person, Debit and Credit cards and Wire Transfer.

3. Place Your Breeders’ Cup Bets For Horse Racing 

Click on the ‘Racebook’ tab, which will take you to all upcoming races listed on the Bovada site – including the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita, California.

Select the ‘Breeders’ Cup’ and pick your bet from the races on offer, including the win, trifecta, place and show bets.

This bet will then be added to a betslip where you can add a stake and this will then showcase any potential winnings based on the odds.

When you have decided on your bet, just click ‘place bet’.

North Dakota Sports Betting Latest For Breeders’ Cup

Most of the time horse racing and betting go hand-in-hand so, with this in mind, this week’s Breeder’s Cup 2023, is going to be a big event around the world and, of course, in the US.

This year’s horse racing world championships will be staged at Santa Anita, California and horse racing fans around the US will be wanting to get involved.

However, if you live in a banned betting area of the US, this can sometimes be hard to get a bet on – this is where the best North Dakota sports betting sites come in.

Not only do they have all 14 of the Breeders’ Cup races priced up with competitive odds, but there are a stack of free bets to claim when joining. With no gambling laws to follow either, being based offshore, then you can wager on horse racing (or any sport) with them in ANY part of the US.

While finally, their sign-up process is slick, safe and 100% secure – so getting going has also been made very easy.

Breeders’ Cup Betting Options

With 14 Breeders’ Cup races spread over Friday and Saturday the horse racing action will come thick and fast.

You can bet on the races in all the normal ways and over the two days there will be many Breeders’ Cup bankers and favorites to look out for, with top jockeys like Frankie Dettori and the best trainers like Bob Baffert and Aidan O’Brien also on show.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic is one of the featured races on the Saturday and it’s a contest the already mentioned Bob Baffert barn have a top record in – winning the pot four times in the last 10 years – and they’ve got a big chance of adding to that with the favorite Arabian Knight.

Below are the latest Breeders’ Classic odds where you can just pick out a horse to win the race by clicking on odds.

You can also bet on the win, place, show and trifecta with the featured sportsbooks.

  • Place Bet: Your horse must finish in the first two
  • Show Bet: Your horse must finish in the first three
  • Trifecta: Pick the first three horses in the correct order (this can also be permed)

Breeders’ Cup Classic Betting Odds

  • Arabian Knight 3-1
  • Ushba Tesoro 4-1
  • White Abarrio 4-1
  • Bright Future 10-1
  • Zandon 12-1
  • Saudi Crown 12-1
  • Proxy 12-1
  • Clapton 20-1
  • Derma Sotogake 20-1
  • Senor Buscador 30-1
  • Dreamlike 30-1
  • Missed The Cut 30-1

Note: Odds are subject to change

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Arrow to top