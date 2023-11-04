You can bet on the Breeders Cup in North Carolina with our best NC horse racing betting sites on this page, and claim up to $2,250 in Breeders Cup free bets on offer too. Read on to find out more on how simple it is bet on all today’s Saturday races.



Best North Carolina Horse Racing Betting Sites For Breeders Cup 2023: Claim $2,250 In Free Bets



Check out our three most recommended best offshore sportsbooks for horse racing ahead of the Breeders’ Cup action that continues today at Santa Anita Park. These North Carolina horse racing betting sites have a lot of Breeders Cup markets to bet on for this weekend’s event, plus for new users there’s a sensational offering of up to $2,250 in free bets and plenty of existing customer offers once you’re a member.

How To Bet On Breeders Cup 2023 In North Carolina

These North Carolina sports betting sites are based offshore, so no matter what what the restrictions on gambling are in your location, you can still gamble on the Breeders Cup in the US with no issues.

This is because they are situated offshore and don’t have to follow any set state gambling restrictions that might be in place – like in North Carolina. Meaning you can bet on the Breeders’ Cup in ANY US State.

Get started in the best way possible with the Bovada Horse Racing betting offer which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750. To get the full $750 free bet, then deposit $1000, or even just $100 will reward players with a $75 free bet, which will be still be handy for Breeders Cup betting.

Betting on horse racing in the USA or ANY US state with Bovada is an easy process which is explained in three simple steps below.

Click on the link above which will take you to the Bovada sign up page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out some basic personal information like your name, date of birth and email address – which is all stored 100% safely and securely.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Log into your new Bovada account and click the deposit button. Pick a deposit payment option and then make your deposit.

If you want to get the full $1000 in free bets you must deposit $2000 with their 50% deposit bonus welcome offer.

BetOnline accepts payments from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoins, BitcoinCash, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polycon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, Money Order, Person to Person, Debit and Credit cards and Wire Transfer.

3. Place Your Breeders’ Cup Bets For Horse Racing

Click on the ‘Racebook’ tab, which will take you to all upcoming races listed on the Bovada site – including the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita.

Select the ‘Breeders’ Cup’ and pick your bet from the 14 races on offer, including the win, trifecta, place and show bets.

This bet will then be added to a betslip where you can add a stake and this will then showcase any potential winnings based on the odds.

When you have decided on your bet, just click ‘place bet’.

Breeders’ Cup Betting Options

With plenty of action in store of us at Santa Anita Park on Friday and Saturday, you can bet on ALL 14 races scheduled.

One of the featured races of the weekend is the Breeders Cup Classic – the pinnacle for lots of North American horses, which will be ran on the dirt track today.

There will also be lots of races on the turf, which will see some of the best European trainers such as Aidan O’Brien and Charlie Appleby bring their most talented horses to California in a bid to take home some of the big prize money on offer.

Below are the latest Breeders’ Classic odds where you can just pick out a horse to win the race by clicking on odds.

You can also bet on the win, place, show and trifecta with the featured sportsbooks.

Place Bet: Your horse must finish in the first two

Show Bet: Your horse must finish in the first three

Trifecta: Pick the first three horses in the correct order (this can also be permed)

Breeders’ Cup Classic Betting Odds

Arabian Knight 3-1

Ushba Tesoro 4-1

White Abarrio 4-1

Bright Future 10-1

Zandon 12-1

Saudi Crown 12-1

Proxy 12-1

Clapton 20-1

Derma Sotogake 20-1

Senor Buscador 30-1

Dreamlike 30-1

Missed The Cut 30-1

Note: Odds are subject to change

North Carolina Sports Betting Latest For Breeders’ Cup

Breeders’ Cup betting is something that horse racing fans look forward to all year round and it is one of the most highly-anticipated events on the calendar.

Usually this is easily done, but there are some states in the US that still restrict and make it hard to bet on sports, with different gambling laws in certain areas.

However, the best North Carolina sports betting sites on this page are not required to adhere to the set gambling rules and regulations as they are based offshore.

Gambling in North Carolina still has some restrictions in place, but that is irrelevant when using the recommended offshore betting sites on this page as you can get past those problems with ease.

As previously touched on, there is also up a generous $2250 in horse racing free bets to be claimed and it is a safe and seamless process with NO KYC CHECKS and many existing customer offers once you’re signed up.