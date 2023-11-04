How To Bet On Breeders’ Cup In Kentucky – Best KT Horse Racing Betting Sites

You can bet on the Breeders Cup in Kentucky with the best KT horse racing betting sites on this page, and claim up to $2,250 in Breeders Cup free bets on offer too. Read on to see just how simple it is bet on all 14 races across the weekend on Friday and Saturday.

Best Kentucky Horse Racing Betting Sites For Breeders Cup 2023: Claim $2,250 In Free Bets

See below our three most recommended best offshore sportsbooks for horse racing ahead of the action starting on Friday at Santa Anita Park for two days of unmissable action. These Kentucky horse racing betting sites have plenty of Breeders Cup markets to bet on for this weekend’s event, plus for new players there’s an awesome offering of up to $2,250 in free bets and lots of existing customer offers once you’re a member.

How To Bet On Breeders Cup 2023 In Kentucky

These Kentucky sports betting sites are offshore, so regardless of what the restrictions on gambling are in your state, you can still bet on the Breeders Cup in the US with no issues at all.

Get off to a strong start with the Bovada Horse Racing betting offer which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750. To get the full $750 free bet, deposit $1000, or even as little as $100 will reward players with a $75 free bet, which will be handy for Breeders Cup betting.

Betting on horse racing in the USA or ANY US state with Bovada is an easy process which is explained in three simple steps below.

Click on the link above which will take you to the Bovada sign up page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out some basic personal information like your name, date of birth and email address – which is all stored 100% safely and securely.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Log into your new Bovada account and click the deposit button. Pick a deposit payment option and then make your deposit.

If you want to get the full $1000 in free bets you must deposit $2000 with their 50% deposit bonus welcome offer.

Bovada accepts payments from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoins, BitcoinCash, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polycon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, Money Order, Person to Person, Debit and Credit cards and Wire Transfer.

3. Place Your Breeders’ Cup Bets For Horse Racing

Click on the ‘Racebook’ tab, which will take you to all upcoming races listed on the Bovada site – including the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita.

Select the ‘Breeders’ Cup’ and pick your bet from the 14 races on offer, including the win, trifecta, place and show bets.

This bet will then be added to a betslip where you can add a stake and this will then showcase any potential winnings based on the odds.

When you have decided on your bet, just click ‘place bet’.

Breeders Cup Betting Options

With lots of action in store of us at Santa Anita Park over the weekend, you can have a bet on ALL 14 races scheduled.

On Saturday, horse racing fans can look forward to the Breeders Cup Classic – the biggest race of the year for lots of North American stables and it will be ran on the dirt track. The fascinating Flightline won this contest last year, and this time around it looks to be a wide open renewal.

There will also be lots of races on the turf, which sees some of the best trainers from the United Kingdom and Ireland come over with their horses such as Aidan O’Brien and Charlie Appleby in a bid to win some of the huge prize money on offer. There will also be some of the world’s best Breeders Cup jockeys in action such as Frankie Dettori and many more.

Below are the latest Breeders’ Classic odds where you can just pick out a horse to win the race by clicking on odds.

You can also bet on the win, place, show and trifecta with the featured sportsbooks.

Place Bet: Your horse must finish in the first two

Show Bet: Your horse must finish in the first three

Trifecta: Pick the first three horses in the correct order (this can also be permed)

Breeders’ Cup Classic Betting Odds

Arabian Knight 3-1

Ushba Tesoro 4-1

White Abarrio 4-1

Bright Future 10-1

Zandon 12-1

Saudi Crown 12-1

Proxy 12-1

Clapton 20-1

Derma Sotogake 20-1

Senor Buscador 30-1

Dreamlike 30-1

Missed The Cut 30-1

Note: Odds are subject to change

Kentucky Sports Betting Latest For Breeders’ Cup

Breeders Cup betting is one of the most exciting weekends of the horse racing calendar for fans of the sport who like to have a gamble on the action.

Normally this is simple to do, but there are some states in the US that still have restrictions in place and make it tough to bet on sports, with different laws in certain areas.

However, the best Kentucky sports betting sites on this page are not required to follow the set gambling rules and regulations as they are based offshore.

Gambling in Kentucky still is made hard with the restrictions, but that does not matter when using our recommended offshore betting sites on this site, so don’t worry.

As explained before, there is also an enticing $2250 in horse racing free bets to be claimed and it is a safe and seamless process with NO KYC CHECKS and plenty of existing customer offers once you’re signed up.