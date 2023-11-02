Horse Racing

How To Bet On Breeders’ Cup In Hawaii – Best HI Horse Racing Betting Sites

Andy Newton
Best Breeders Cup Betting Sites In Wisconsin Wisconsin Sports Betting Guide For Horse Racing

You can bet on the Breeders’ Cup in Hawaii by using the HI horse racing betting sites that also have up to $2,250 in Breeders’ Cup free bets on offer. You can also place bets on all 14 of the Santa Anita races in ANY US State as these are offshore sportsbooks.

Best Hawaii Horse Racing Betting Sites For Breeders’ Cup 2023

On this page you will find the top offshore sportsbooks for horse racing to use for betting on the Breeders’ Cup at the Santa Anita racetrack in California. These top Hawaii horse racing betting sites have the Breeders Cup markets and odds for the horse racing world championships, plus will also let you bet in any US region.

  1. Bovada – $750 free bets with Hawaii sports betting site for Breeders’ Cup
  2. BetNow – $1000 welcome offer with Breeders’ Cup Hawaii offshore horse racing betting site
  3. Everygame – $500 betting offer with Hawaii Breeders’ Cup sportsbook

How To Bet On Breeders Cup 2023 In Hawaii With The Best HI Sports Betting Sites

The Hawaii horse racing betting sites on this page are all based offshore, so any set state gambling rules don’t have to be followed by their customers.

Bovada are our top pick and you can claim their horse racing betting offer which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750 and then bet on the Breeders’ Cup in Hawaii.

If you want the full $750 bonus, you’ll need to deposit $1000 (75%), but even a $100 opening investment will get you a $75 free bet.

How To Claim Your Breeders’ Cup Free Bets With Bovada

  1. Open a Bovada Account here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for Breeders’ Cup
US Offshore Sports Update For Gambling On Breeders’ Cup In Hawaii

This week’s Breeders’ Cup is one of the main US horse racing pinnacles of the season and you can bet on ANY of the 14 races with the offshore horseracing betting sites here.

Many areas of the USA still have betting restrictions to follow, but with these online offshore sportsbooks you can place bets 100% legally, securely and safely on all sports – including this week’s Breeders’ Cup horse racing.

Gambling in Hawaii still has some restrictions to follow, but that these rules don’t apply when using the recommended offshore betting sites on this page.

They’ve up to $2250 in horse racing free bets to be claimed too, plus a safe and secure sign-up process, with NO KYC CHECKS, then getting started has also been make very simple.

Breeders’ Cup Betting Options For 2023

The Breeders’ Cup Classic is the main event on the Saturday – a race the talented Flightline won 12 months ago, but there are a total of 14 races to bet on over the two days.

With big prize money on offer, it’s also a meeting that the best flat horses from around the world like to target – including top European trainers such as Aidan O’Brien and Charlie Appleby.

Plus, there are also top Breeders’ Cup jockeys in attendance, like Frankie Dettori, Ryan Moore, Joel Rosario and John R Velazquez.

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
