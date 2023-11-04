You can bet on the Breeders’ Cup in Hawaii by using the HI horse racing betting sites that also have up to $2,250 in Breeders’ Cup free bets on offer. You can also place bets on all the Santa Anita races today in ANY US State as these are offshore sportsbooks.



These top Hawaii horse racing betting sites have the Breeders Cup markets and odds for the horse racing world championships, plus will also let you bet in any US region.

How To Bet On Breeders Cup 2023 In Hawaii



The Hawaii horse racing betting sites on this page are all based offshore, so any set state gambling rules don’t have to be followed by their customers.

Offshore betting sites are situated offshore and don't have to follow any set state gambling restrictions that might be in place. Meaning you can bet on the Breeders' Cup in ANY US State.

Betting on horse racing in Hawaii or ANY US state with Bovada is an easy process which is explained in three simple steps below.

Click on the link above which will take you to the Bovada sign up page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out some basic personal information like your name, date of birth and email address – which is all stored 100% safely and securely.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Log into your new Bovada account and click the deposit button. Pick a deposit payment option and then make your deposit.

If you want to get the full $1000 in free bets you must deposit $2000 with their 50% deposit bonus welcome offer.

3. Place Your Breeders’ Cup Bets For Horse Racing

Click on the ‘Racebook’ tab, which will take you to all upcoming races listed on the Bovada site – including the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita.

Select the ‘Breeders’ Cup’ and pick your bet from the 14 races on offer, including the win, trifecta, place and show bets.

This bet will then be added to a betslip where you can add a stake and this will then showcase any potential winnings based on the odds.

When you have decided on your bet, just click ‘place bet’.

Breeders’ Cup Betting Options For 2023

The Breeders’ Cup Classic is the main event on the Saturday – a race the talented Flightline won 12 months ago, but there are a total of 14 races to bet on over the two days.

With big prize money on offer, it’s also a meeting that the best flat horses from around the world like to target – including top European trainers such as Aidan O’Brien and Charlie Appleby.

Plus, there are also top Breeders’ Cup jockeys in attendance, like Frankie Dettori, Ryan Moore, Joel Rosario and John R Velazquez.

Below are the latest Breeders’ Classic odds where you can just pick out a horse to win the race by clicking on odds.

You can also bet on the win, place, show and trifecta with the featured sportsbooks.

Place Bet: Your horse must finish in the first two

Show Bet: Your horse must finish in the first three

Trifecta: Pick the first three horses in the correct order (this can also be permed)

Breeders’ Cup Classic Betting Odds

Arabian Knight 3-1

Ushba Tesoro 4-1

White Abarrio 4-1

Bright Future 10-1

Zandon 12-1

Saudi Crown 12-1

Proxy 12-1

Clapton 20-1

Derma Sotogake 20-1

Senor Buscador 30-1

Dreamlike 30-1

Missed The Cut 30-1

Note: Odds are subject to change

Hawaii US Sports Betting Latest For Breeders’ Cup

This week’s Breeders’ Cup is one of the main US horse racing pinnacles of the season and you can bet on ANY of the 14 races with the offshore horseracing betting sites here.

Many areas of the USA still have betting restrictions to follow, but with these online offshore sportsbooks you can place bets on all sports – including this week's Breeders' Cup horse racing.

Gambling in Hawaii still has some restrictions to follow, but that these rules don’t apply when using the recommended offshore betting sites on this page.

They’ve up to $2,250 in horse racing free bets to be claimed too, plus a safe and secure sign-up process, with NO KYC CHECKS, then getting started has also been make easy.