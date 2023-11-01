Horse Racing

How To Bet On Breeders’ Cup In Canada – Best CA Horse Racing Betting Sites

Author image
Kyle Curran
Sports Editor
3 min read
BREEDERS cUP NEW2
BREEDERS cUP NEW2

You can bet on the Breeders Cup in Canada this weekend with our recommended CA sports betting site for horse racing and you can also claim up to $400 to use on any race this weekend at Santa Anita Park. 

With the Breeders Cup set to get underway on Friday, there are plenty of options to be on with our featured Canada sports betting site.

Also, you can bet on the Breeders Cup in any region, even if it has not yet been legalized where you are located with our reliable and easy-to-use Canada offshore sportsbook below.

Best Canada Horse Racing Betting Site For Breeders Cup: $400 Free Bet (100% Deposit Bonus)

Bodog is our recommended Canada sportsbook for Horse Racing betting. Just click the link below to sign-up and claim your $400 free bet which can be used on any of the 14 races at the Breeders Cup.

Claim $400 Bodog Free Bet

How To Bet On Breeders Cup in Canada

Betting on the Breeders Cup if living in Canada is not hard, so check out our three simple steps below.

1. Sign Up To Bodog

Click on the above ‘Bodog’ link and you will be directed to their site. Find the ‘Join Now’ button and fill out some basic personal information like your name, date of birth and email address – which are all 100% secured safely and privately.

2. Deposit

Find the banking or cashier area on the Bodog site and select one of the many deposit options – and add some money to your account. In order to make full use of their $400 in free bets you will need to deposit $400 with their 100% deposit bonus.

3. Place Your Breeders Cup Bets

Click on their ‘Sports’ and then ‘Horse Racing’ tab which will take you to a page with all Breeders Cup races.

Find a race you want to bet on and click on it – this will bring up the popular betting markets which allow you to bet on a horse to win the race.

Once you’ve found a horse to bet on – click on the odds and this will bring up a betslip. You can enter your stake here and any possible winnings (if the bet wins) will be shown too.

Then, just simply click ‘place bet’.

What Are The Betting Options For The Breeders Cup?

With 14 races running all together on Friday and Saturday, there are plenty of options for Canadian bettors. With the dirt and turf track being in use, there’s something for everyone.

The dirt track will have the biggest contest of the weekend run on it – the Breeders Cup Classic, and plenty more Grade 1 dirt races.

Then we have the turf, which will see some of the best European horses come over to California with the likes of Charlie Appleby and Aidan O’Brien sending their best horses to post.

Top Five Canada Sports Betting Sites For Breeders Cup Wagering

$750 In Free Bets For New Customers 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$1000 Welcome Bonus For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
200% Bonus Up To 1 BTC + 50 Free Spins 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match (100% Sports Bonus And 25% Casino Bonus) 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
Arrow to top