Horse Racing

How To Bet On Breeders’ Cup In California – Best CA Horse Racing Betting Sites

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Breeders Cup 7
Breeders Cup 7

You can bet on the Breeders Cup in California with our best CA horse racing betting sites on this page, with up to $2,250 in Breeders Cup free bets on offer too. Read on to find out more and see just how easy it is to bet on the huge racing in your state. 

Best California Horse Racing Betting Sites For Breeders Cup 2023

50% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match (100% Sports Bonus And 25% Casino Bonus) 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
200% Bonus Up To 1BTC + 50 Free Spins 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

 

Check out the three best offshore sportsbooks for horse racing ahead of the action at Santa Anita Park getting underway on Friday for two days of exciting racing. These California horse racing betting sites have all the best Breeders Cup markets to bet on for this weekend’s meeting, plus for new players there’s a generous offering of up to $2,250 in free bets and plenty of existing customer offers once you’re a member.

  1. Bovada – $750 welcome offer with top California sports betting site for Breeders Cup
  2. BetNow – $1000 free bet with Breeders Cup offshore betting site
  3. Everygame – $500 betting offer leading California Breeders Cup betting site

How To Bet On Breeders Cup 2023 In California With The Best CA Sports Betting Sites

These California sports betting sites are based offshore, so they don’t have to follow the gambling laws in place – meaning you can bet on the Breeders Cup anywhere in the US.

You can get started with the Bovada Horse Racing betting offer which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750. To get the full $750 free bet, then deposit $1000, or even just $100 will reward players with a $75 free bet, which will still be handy for Breeders Cup betting.

Here’s How To Claim Your Breeders Cup Free Bets With Bovada

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for Breeders Cup
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

US Offshore Sports Update For Gambling On Breeders Cup In California

Breeders Cup betting is one of the most highly-anticipated events for horse racing fans in the world who like to have a little more fun when following the action.

The majority of the time, this is simply done, but there are some states in the US that still make it a pain, with different gambling laws and restrictions in place.

However, the best California sports betting sites on this page don’t need to follow the set gambling rules as they are based offshore.

Santa Anita Park is in California of course, where betting is still restricted and not allowed. However, by using our recommended and reliable offshore betting sites on this page you can get past these regulations easily.

As said already, there is also up to $2250 in horse racing free bets to claim and it is a safe and easy process with NO KYC CHECKS and many existing customer offers once signed-up.

Breeders Cup Betting Options

With two days of enthralling action ahead of us at Santa Anita Park, you can bet on ALL 14 races scheduled on Friday and Saturday.

The feature race of the weekend will be the Breeders Cup Classic and that’s just one that will be ran on the dirt track.

There will also be plenty of racing on the turf, which will see top European trainers such as Aidan O’Brien and Charlie Appleby bring some of their most talented horses over.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
breeders cup
Horse Racing

LATEST How To Bet On Breeders’ Cup In Florida – Best FL Horse Racing Betting Sites

Author image Kyle Curran  •  20min
Bet On Breeders Cup
Horse Racing
How To Bet On Breeders’ Cup In Texas – Best TX Horse Racing Betting Sites
Author image Kyle Curran  •  52min

You can bet on the Breeders Cup in Texas with our best TX horse racing betting sites on this page, with up to $2,250 in Breeders Cup free bets on…

Breeders Cup 2023 2 1
Horse Racing
Who Are The Breeders’ Cup Favorites 2023? Breeders’ Cup Betting For ALL 14 Races
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

In 2022 we saw five winning Breeders’ Cup favorites from the 14 races, which works out at a fair 36% strike-rate. So, just which horses are propping up the 2023…

Breeders Cup 7
Horse Racing
How To Bet On Breeders’ Cup In California – Best CA Horse Racing Betting Sites
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h
BREEDERS cUP NEW2
Horse Racing
How To Bet On Breeders’ Cup In Canada – Best CA Horse Racing Betting Sites
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h
Breeders Cup 2023 Tickets
Horse Racing
Breeders’ Cup Trends 2023: Find The Mile, Turf & Classic Winners Using Past Stats
Author image Andy Newton  •  5h
BREEDERS CUP 2
Horse Racing
How To Bet On Breeders’ Cup in Any US State – Best USA Horse Racing Betting Sites
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h
Arrow to top