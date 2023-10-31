Horse Racing

You can bet on the Breeders Cup in Any US State with our best USA horse racing betting sites on this page, with up to $2,250 in Breeders Cup free bets on offer too. Read on to find out more and see just how easy it is to do. 

Best USA Horse Racing Betting Sites For Breeders Cup 2023

See below the three best offshore sportsbooks for horse racing with the action at Santa Anita Park gets underway on Friday for two days of enthralling action. These USA horse racing betting sites have all the best Breeders Cup markets to bet on for this weekend’s event, plus for new players there’s up to $2,250 in free bets and then many ongoing existing customer offer once you’ve joined.

  1. Bovada – $750 welcome offer with top USA sports betting site for Breeders Cup
  2. BetNow – $1000 free bet with Breeders Cup offshore betting site
  3. Everygame – $500 betting offer leading USA Breeders Cup betting site

How To Bet On Breeders Cup 2023 In ANY US State With The Best USA USA Sports Betting Sites

These USA sports betting sites are based offshore, so they don’t have to follow the US state gambling laws in place – meaning you can bet on the Breeders Cup in ANY US State.

You can get going with the Bovada Horse Racing betting offer which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750. To get the full $750 free bet, then deposit $1000, or even a $100 initial outlay will reward players with a $75 free bet.

Here’s How To Claim Your Breeders Cup Free Bets With Bovada

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for Breeders Cup
US Offshore Sports Update For Gambling On Breeders Cup

Breeders Cup betting is one of the most exciting times of the year for horse racing fans that want to add a bit more fun when watching the action.

Most of the time, this is easily done, but there are some states in the US that still make it hard, with different gambling laws and restrictions in place.

However, the best USA sports betting sites on this page don’t need to adhere to the set gambling rules as they are based offshore.

States like California or Texas, where betting is still restricted and now allowed, are two examples but by using the reliable offshore betting sites on this page you can bypass these regulations with ease.

As mentioned, there is also up to $2250 in horse racing free bets to claim off them, a safe and easy process with NO KYC CHECKS and many existing customer offers after joining.

Breeders Cup Betting Options

With two days of highly-anticipated action awaiting us at Santa Anita Park, you can bet on ALL 14 races running on Friday and Saturday.

The standout race of the weekend will be the Breeders Cup Classic and that’s just one race that will be ran on the dirt track.

There will also be plenty of racing on the turf, which will see top European trainers such as Aidan O’Brien and Charlie Appleby bring their best horses over.

