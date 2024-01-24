Whilst making full use of the welcome offers available to new customers, this exhaustive guide will show you how to bet on the Ravens vs Chiefs in Missouri, ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

1. Select A Missouri Sports Betting Site To Bet On Ravens vs Chiefs

Using any and all of the Missouri sports betting sites below, you can unlock up to $3,250 worth of sportsbook bonuses to use on the Ravens vs Chiefs on Sunday.

Why You Should Sign Up To These Missouri Sportsbooks For NFL

BetOnline – Industry leaders for over two decades BetWhale – Competitive NFL player and game props odds available for parlays MyBookie – Generous welcome offer and strong selection of payment options

2. Deposit as a New Customer

BetOnline – who came out as the top pick when searching for the best offshore sportsbooks – have a welcome offer worth up to $1,000. This can be claimed using the steps below.

Become a BetOnline member Deposit up to $2000 Receive a 50% deposit bonus up to $1000

3. Bet On Ravens vs Chiefs AFC Championship

Once you are signed up and ready to go with your newly-awarded bonus, all you need to do is find the NFL button, which can be accessed using the main menu.

SportsLens have also been busy putting together previews and betting tips ahead of the Championship round. See the Ravens vs Chiefs AFC Championship picks which can be found by following the link.

Ravens vs Chiefs Moneyline Betting

The Baltimore Ravens, who trail just behind the 49ers in the latest Super Bowl odds, are slight favorites against reigning champions Kansas City.

A moneyline bet allows you to simply wager on who you think will win the game.

Baltimore Ravens -178

Kansas City Chiefs +173

Ravens vs Chiefs Over/Under

Sportsbooks set an ‘over/under’ spread based on how many points they believe will be scored. You select whether it will go above or below this total.

Over 45.5 -110

Under 45.5 -110

Ravens vs Chiefs Handicap Betting

The Ravens are ever so slightly favored according to the handicap betting. This market hands the underdog a slight headstart meaning in this case the Chiefs essentially start with +3.5

Chiefs (+3.5) -108

Ravnes (-3.5) -112

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.

Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Moneyline: Ravens -178 | Chiefs +173

Point Spread: Chiefs (+3.5) -108 | Ravens (-3.5) -112

Total Points: Over 45.5 -110 | Under 45.5 -110

Latest Missouri Sports Betting Update

Online wagering remains complicating with Missouri sports betting still under debate, but thousands of customers in restricted states have turned to offshore sportsbooks as an alternative way to wager.

Not only do they allow people across the US to access all traditional betting markets, but they benefit from more competitive odds, exclusive NFL markets and limited checks when signings up.