Betting

How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius In USA | US Sports Betting Offers

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Anthony Joshua Belts
Anthony Joshua Belts

Anthony Joshua makes his return to the boxing ring this month, albeit not against the man everyone was expecting. Regardless, you can cash in at some top US sports betting sites ahead of the Joshua vs Helenius boxing showdown from London, England.

If you want free bets and plenty of other benefits for your Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius betting, then you are definitely in the right place.

Top 5 US Sports Betting Sites For Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Odds

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For All Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

 

  1. BetOnline – Knockout welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. Everygame – Triple-deposit welcome bonus and trusted sportsbook
  3. BetNow – Boxing experts with great Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius odds
  4. MyBookie – Niche boxing markets and attractive welcome offer
  5. Bovada – Crypto customers receive separate tailored bonus

How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius In The US

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest US Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is still being debated over in some states across America – this is also not a problem with the featured US sports betting sites below if you do live in an area restricted from betting.

Regardless of being a resident in a restricted betting state or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius heavyweight showdown in USA or in ANY US state.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional sportsbooks.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early boxing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is easy with no KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for boxing bettors is there are also no bet limits for players. That means you can bet to your hearts content on this heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius from the O2 Arena, London, England.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius bout in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, including Canada. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US boxing betting sites.

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Gambling Options In USA With Our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Anthony Joshua was expecting to be meeting Dillian Whyte at The O2 in London this August. However, Whyte returning an adverse result in his voluntary doping sample has put paid to that, briefly leaving Joshua without an opponent at all.

Nordic Nightmare Robert Helenius has stepped in, though, meaning boxing fans will get their fill of AJ after all.

Helenius is, on paper at least, a lower quality opponent but still a very dangerous one. The 39-year-old Finn is definitely past his best, and his early-career days of reeling off wins, usually via KO or TKO, are very much behind him now.

He is still a very competitive fighter though, and Joshua has been upset before by a late replacement, so the outcome is unlikely to be as straight forward as many are predicting.

If you want to give yourself a chance of attractive odds in the outright win market, then Helenius is your only chance really. Joshua is just too big a favourite to deliver significant winnings to bettors.

There are, though, many other markets to explore. When the fight ends is always a popular one with sports bettors. Will it be knockout (KO), technical knockout (TKO), or will it go to the judges? Perhaps you are fancying a disqualification?

Similarly, when the fight ends is another hugely popular market. Four of Joshua’s last five fights have gone the distance and many tipsters are predicting this one will too. If you can call it, you can cash in.

For the most daring, you can combine bets into one parlay to really stretch out the odds. For example, Joshua to win via TKO in the fifth round. You’ll get exciting Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Odds this way, although all of your predictions will need to land in order to win your bet, so there is a catch.

Whichever market or strategy you choose, though, our recommended US sports betting sites are a great place to start.

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Odds

Anthony Joshua is the clear favorite to beat Robert Helenius, although his own personal history suggests it is not as clear cut as the bookies are thinking.

In 2019, the Brit was set to face Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden. A doping test result meant Miller was forced to step aside, and that allowed Andy Ruiz Jr. to step in and hand Joshua his first career defeat.

That was a huge shock, and Helenius will be hoping for a little case of history repeating in London.

Helenius will also feel like he has a point to prove following his humbling first round KO to Deontay Wilder last year, so no one should be ruling him out entirely.

The current Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius odds* are as follows:

  • Anthony Joshua -2500
  • Robert Helenius +1100

(*correct at the time of writing but subject to change)

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
DAVE PORTNOY CELTICS GETTY
Betting

LATEST Dave Portnoy Pays $1 To Buy Barstool Sports Back From Penn Entertainment

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Aug 10 2023
rsz usa today 194768505
Betting
NFL Odds: Chargers Are Listed At +300 To Win The AFC West
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 10 2023

The AFC West has been a division of runs since the 2000 NFL season. The Raiders started off the millennium by winning three division titles in a row, followed by…

rsz ap23159589341356
Betting
Dalvin Cook Next Team Odds: Dolphins Still The Favorites, Jets A Close Second
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 9 2023

We have arrived at the eve of NFL teams starting their pre-season schedule, and Dalvin Cook is still a free agent looking for a home for the upcoming season. Cook…

rsz 1200x0 1
Betting
NFL Odds: Brock Purdy Is The Favorite To Be 49ers Starting QB In Week 1
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 8 2023
rsz cincinnati bengals v pittsburgh steelers
Betting
NFL Odds: Bengals Are Only Slight Favorites To Win AFC North
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 6 2023
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
Betting
BetUS Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Paul vs Diaz Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023
Nate Diaz UFC
Betting
BetOnline Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Paul vs Diaz Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023
Arrow to top