Anthony Joshua was expecting to be meeting Dillian Whyte at The O2 in London this August. However, Whyte returning an adverse result in his voluntary doping sample has put paid to that, briefly leaving Joshua without an opponent at all.

Nordic Nightmare Robert Helenius has stepped in, though, meaning boxing fans will get their fill of AJ after all.

Helenius is, on paper at least, a lower quality opponent but still a very dangerous one. The 39-year-old Finn is definitely past his best, and his early-career days of reeling off wins, usually via KO or TKO, are very much behind him now.

He is still a very competitive fighter though, and Joshua has been upset before by a late replacement, so the outcome is unlikely to be as straight forward as many are predicting.

If you want to give yourself a chance of attractive odds in the outright win market, then Helenius is your only chance really. Joshua is just too big a favourite to deliver significant winnings to bettors.

There are, though, many other markets to explore. When the fight ends is always a popular one with sports bettors. Will it be knockout (KO), technical knockout (TKO), or will it go to the judges? Perhaps you are fancying a disqualification?

Similarly, when the fight ends is another hugely popular market. Four of Joshua’s last five fights have gone the distance and many tipsters are predicting this one will too. If you can call it, you can cash in.

For the most daring, you can combine bets into one parlay to really stretch out the odds. For example, Joshua to win via TKO in the fifth round. You’ll get exciting Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Odds this way, although all of your predictions will need to land in order to win your bet, so there is a catch.

Whichever market or strategy you choose, though, our recommended Canada sports betting sites are a great place to start.

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Odds

Anthony Joshua is the clear favorite to beat Robert Helenius, although his own personal history suggests it is not as clear cut as the bookies are thinking.

In 2019, the Brit was set to face Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden. A doping test result meant Miller was forced to step aside, and that allowed Andy Ruiz Jr. to step in and hand Joshua his first career defeat.

That was a huge shock, and Helenius will be hoping for a little case of history repeating in London.

Helenius will also feel like he has a point to prove following his humbling first round KO to Deontay Wilder last year, so no one should be ruling him out entirely.

The current Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius odds* are as follows:

Anthony Joshua -2500

Robert Helenius +1100

(*correct at the time of writing but subject to change)