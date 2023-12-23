Boxing News

How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin in the USA – Best US Sports Betting Sites For Boxing

Author image
Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
4 min read
Anthony Joshua Boxing 1
Anthony Joshua Boxing 1

The highly-anticipated ‘Day of Reckoning’s’ event is set to go ahead this Saturday, as boxing fans eagerly await the card. See below as we guide you through how to bet on Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin in the USA ready for this weekend.

Anthony Joshua returns to Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening, as he faces off against Swedish boxing superstar, Otto Wallin.

The two will meet in the main event, as they look to end 2023 on a high. Ahead of the bout, we have created this guide that will show you the best ways to bet on Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin in the USA.

Using our pick of the best US sports betting sites for boxing, there are also a line-up of generous sportsbook bonuses to redeem in order to get your weekend viewing off the ground.

Best USA Sports Betting Sites For Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin

50% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

$750 In Free Bets For New Customers 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin In USA

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin has all the makings of being the defining clash of the night, and with the featured boxing sportsbooks in this article, anyone in the USA can wager on the fight.

Due to the offshore nature of these sites, even people in restricted states can make an account, with thousands already doing just that.

Using BetOnline – one of the leading sportsbooks for offshore betting – we show you how to go about your wagering for Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin below.

  1. Click the link below to head sign up to BetOnline
  2. Make an initial deposit (min. $55) to become eligible for their welcome bonus
  3. Get a Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin betting offer worth up to $1,000
$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

What Boxing Markets Can You Bet On For Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin?

Starting with some of the more traditional, and typically more popular boxing betting options, we have listed some of the avenues you can explore for Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin – or any of the other seven Day of Reckoning fights for that matter.

Moneyline

Think you know who will win, regardless of how? Moneyline allows you to do just that.

Method of Victory

Method of victory bets are undoubtedly one of the most popular options. Whether this be by way of technical knockout/knockout or by decision, you can wager on who wins and how they go about it.

Round Betting

Round betting offers an excellent opportunity to unearth value. There is more margin for error, but if you were, for example, predicting Joshua to knockdown Wallin between rounds six and eight, you can bet on this eventuality.

Sportsbooks also have an individual market dubbed ‘will the fight go the distance,’ where you can bet on whether all 12 rounds will be completed.

Elsewhere, keep your eyes peeled for fight specials and exclusive markets, which are likely given the magnitude of this fight.

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin Odds

Using the most up-to-date odds on BetOnline, we have provided a quick look at some of popular markets.

  • Anthony Joshua -420 | Otto Wallin +340
  • Wallin by Decision +600 | Wallin by KO/TKO +800
  • Joshua by Decision +115 | Joshua by KO/TKO +135
  • Draw or Technical Draw +1600

What USA States Can You Legally Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin?

As mentioned, anyone in the USA will be able to sign up and begin betting on the boxing this weekend.

Offshore betting allows customers from all over the US to register, even if online sports betting is still under discussion in their respective states.

Sportsbooks such as BetOnline have proven a popular alternative to traditional platforms, and they are a licensed site with over two decades worth of experience in sports betting.

Residents in ALL 50 states can legally bet on Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin using any of the featured sportsbooks in this article.

Author image
Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
