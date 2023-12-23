How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin In Texas

Boxing fans are in for a treat on December 23rd, and if you want to bet on Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin in Texas then we have everything you need to know.

We will take you through the best Texas sports betting sites and show you how and where to get the most competitive odds from the best markets for the bout.

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin Betting

BetOnline – Offering an enticing welcome bonus and great Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin odds Everygame – An unparalleled track record in online sports betting BetUS – Wide variety of boxing markets and a 125% sign up bonus JazzSports – Incredibly user-friendly site that offers regular offers and promotions for Texas sports bettors Bovada – Very popular sports betting site with some of the best Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin odds LuckyBlock – The leading choice if you want to bet on Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin in cryptocurrency MyBookie – Trusted Texas sports betting site with a well-deserved reputation for top quality customer service

Latest Texas Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is not yet legal in Texas, but that shouldn’t stop sports bettors enjoying the huge benefits on offer when registering with these sportsbooks to bet on Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin.

For starters, there is a very quick sign-up process, so it’s smooth and easy from the very start. There are no KYC checks with these Texas sports betting sites, so registration is easy, and you can start wagering on the Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin fight within minutes.

That is really just the start of the benefits, though. The sites carry markets that you won’t find in traditional bookies, most of which will generally just offer the main outright odds among the other bare bones. By contrast, these Texas sports betting sites offer a much wider choice of markets.

Sports bettors can also enjoy additional benefits to squeeze out exceptional extra value including free bet welcome bonuses, cryptocurrency deposits, no state betting restrictions and regular promotions.

If you want to bet on Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin in Texas, these betting sites are a great option. Read on for more details of all the exciting sign-up offers and how you can make the most of them.

How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin In Texas

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin wagers

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin Gambling Options in Texas with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

These Texas sports betting sites have a great selection of markets from which you can choose.

You can go for the outright winner as normal, although if you want to eek out extra value for your bet on Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin in Texas, the prop bets markets are probably your friends.

Here you will find markets for how the bout will be decided, and with two fighters with such strong records of knock-outs that is certainly an option worth exploring.

You can also bet on which round you believe will be the last one, whether or not the fight will go the distance, who will win more rounds on the scorecard, or multiple combinations within those listed here.

There really are a wealth of options and these Texas sports betting sites will guarantee you great odds as well as the vast range of benefits we have already highlighted.

How To Get an Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin Free Bet In Texas

When you bet on Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin in Texas, you are going to want to make sure you are getting the very best value. A great way to do that is to take advantage of the free bets on offer from these Texas sports betting sites.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin betting

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin Odds

A key market will be the method of victory one, and with Joshua’s record of knockouts that is how most believe this one will end too.

Anthony Joshua by Decision or Technical Decision +130

Anthony Joshua by KO, TKO or DQ +150

Otto Wallin by Decision or Technical Decision +700

Otto Wallin by KO, TKO or DQ +700

Draw or Technical Draw +1600

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.