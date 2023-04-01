How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin In Arkansas

Boxing fans are in for a treat on April 1, and if you want to bet on Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin in Arkansas then we have everything you need to know.

We will take you through the best Arkansas sports betting sites and show you how and where to get the most competitive odds from the best markets for the bout.

Best Arkansas Sports Betting Sites For Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Betting

BetOnline – Offering an enticing welcome bonus and great Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin odds Everygame – An unparalleled track record in online sports betting BetUS – Wide variety of boxing markets and a 125% sign up bonus JazzSports – Incredibly user-friendly site that offers regular offers and promotions for Arkansas sports bettors Bovada – Very popular sports betting site with some of the best Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin odds LuckyBlock – The leading choice if you want to bet on Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin in cryptocurrency MyBookie – Trusted Arkansas sports betting site with a well-deserved reputation for top quality customer service

Latest Arkansas Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is legal in Arkansas, but sports bettors will still find huge benefits to enjoy when registering with these sportsbooks to bet on Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin.

For starters, there is a very quick sign-up process, so it’s smooth and easy from the very start. There are no KYC checks with these Arkansas sports betting sites, so registration is easy, and you can start wagering on the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight within minutes.

That is really just the start of the benefits, though. The sites carry markets that you won’t find in traditional bookies, most of which will generally just offer the main outright odds among the other bare bones. By contrast, these Arkansas sports betting sites offer a much wider choice or markets.

Sports bettors can also enjoy additional benefits to squeeze out exceptional extra value including free bet welcome bonuses, cryptocurrency deposits, no state betting restrictions and regular promotions.

If you want to bet on Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin in Arkansas, these betting sites are a great option. Read on for more details of all the exciting sign-up offers and how you can make the most of them.

How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin In Arkansas

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Gambling Options in Arkansas with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Since Anthony Joshua made his professional debut in 2013, he has become a can’t-miss feature in the boxing landscape.

His bout against Jermaine Franklin will be the 28th of his career with him winning 24 of the previous 27 – all but two of them by knockout.

American brawler Franklin is building an incredibly impressive record himself, winning 21 of his 22 fights to date (14 knockouts), although his last visit to London was not a happy one. He lost to Dillian Whyte by a majority decision to record the first defeat of his professional career.

Joshua comes into the bout on the back of successive losses, both to the imperiously impressive Oleksandr Usyk, so there will be plenty on the line for both heavyweights in this one.

These Arkansas sports betting sites have a great selection of markets from which you can choose as well.

You can go for the outright winner as normal, although if you want to eek out extra value for your bet on Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin in Arkansas, the prop bets markets are probably your friends.

Here you will find markets for how the bout will be decided, and with two fighters with such strong records of knock-outs that is certainly an option worth exploring.

You can also bet on which round you believe will be the last one, whether or not the fight will go the distance, who will win more rounds on the scorecard, or multiple combinations within those listed here.

There really are a wealth of options and these Arkansas sports betting sites will guarantee you great odds as well as the vast range of benefits we have already highlighted.

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Odds

Anthony Joshua is the favorite to win the bout, and with it taking place in his back yard of London it is easy to see why. While Jermaine Franklin’s record is an impressive one, he has only fought outside the US once and he lost that one.

A key market will be the method of victory one, and with Joshua’s record of knockouts that is how most believe this one will end too. It is far from certain though given both fighters are coming into the ring on the back of confidence-cruising defeats.

Jermaine Franklin by Decision or Technical Decision +1400

Jermaine Franklin by KO, TKO or DQ +1100

Anthony Joshua by Decision or Technical Decision +325

Anthony Joshua by KO, TKO or DQ -340

Draw or Technical Draw +2000

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.