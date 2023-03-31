Boxing

How To Bet On Anthony Joshua To Beat Jermaine Franklin On Saturday April 1 With BetOnline

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin goes down on Saturday night from London, England and US boxing fans can bet on the fight to their hearts content with BetOnline. Ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight boxing fight, we will run you through how to bet on Anthony Joshua to beat Jermaine Franklin, with ‘AJ’ favored by the price-setters.

How To Bet On Anthony Joshua To Beat Jermaine Franklin

Betting on ‘AJ’ to defeat Jermaine Franklin this weekend is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2000
  3. Receive $1000 in boxing free bets and search the vast Joshua vs Franklin markets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Joshua vs Franklin Free Bet

RELATED: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info, Odds & Free Bet

What Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s highly anticipated fight between Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin is just days away and there is plenty to savour for people looking to place a wager.

Popular markets among boxing enthusiasts at BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available at BetOnline – one of the best US boxing betting apps.

See below for a full list of Joshua vs Franklin markets at BetOnline for their fight from the English capital this weekend:

  • Fight outright
  • Method of victory
  • Total rounds
  • To go the distance
  • Round betting
  • Knockdowns
  • Draw no bet
  • Finish/decision only

ALSO SEE: Anthony Joshua Net Worth To Hit $150 Million And Surpass Lennox Lewis In Wealthiest Boxers List

Will Anthony Joshua Beat Jermaine Franklin?

Given the fact he is a two-time heavyweight champion of the world and one of the best fighters in the division, the best offshore sportsbooks have Anthony Joshua as the betting favourite this weekend at in the main event at the O2 Arena, London.

‘AJ’ is of course up against it as he faces a tough American challenger in the form of Jermaine Franklin. This fight is one of the biggest of the year so far, with boxing fans excited for the return of Anthony Joshua.

The current odds at BetOnline have the 33-year-old down as the heavy favorite at odds of -1000, whilst ‘989 Assassin’ is the big underdog at +750 with the best offshore gambling sites to win.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this heavyweight dust-up.

RELATED: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Net Worth ComparisonWhen Is The Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Fight? US Start Time & Full Undercard

Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin
  • 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
