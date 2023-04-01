Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin goes down on Saturday night from London, England and US boxing fans can bet on the fight to their hearts content with BetOnline. Ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight boxing fight, we will run you through how to bet on Anthony Joshua to beat Jermaine Franklin, with ‘AJ’ favored by the price-setters.
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua To Beat Jermaine Franklin
Betting on ‘AJ’ to defeat Jermaine Franklin this weekend is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit $2000
- Receive $1000 in boxing free bets and search the vast Joshua vs Franklin markets
Best Joshua vs Franklin Free Bets
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Boxing
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets For Boxing
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 In Boxing Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$1000 Sportsbook Bonus For Boxing
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets For Boxing Betting
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
200% Bonus Up To $10,000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|7.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $100018+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
RELATED: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info, Odds & Free Bet
What Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Betting Markets Are There?
Saturday’s highly anticipated fight between Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin is just days away and there is plenty to savour for people looking to place a wager.
Popular markets among boxing enthusiasts at BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available at BetOnline – one of the best US boxing betting apps.
See below for a full list of Joshua vs Franklin markets at BetOnline for their fight from the English capital this weekend:
- Fight outright
- Method of victory
- Total rounds
- To go the distance
- Round betting
- Knockdowns
- Draw no bet
- Finish/decision only
ALSO SEE: Anthony Joshua Net Worth To Hit $150 Million And Surpass Lennox Lewis In Wealthiest Boxers List
Will Anthony Joshua Beat Jermaine Franklin?
Given the fact he is a two-time heavyweight champion of the world and one of the best fighters in the division, the best offshore sportsbooks have Anthony Joshua as the betting favourite this weekend at in the main event at the O2 Arena, London.
‘AJ’ is of course up against it as he faces a tough American challenger in the form of Jermaine Franklin. This fight is one of the biggest of the year so far, with boxing fans excited for the return of Anthony Joshua.
The current odds at BetOnline have the 33-year-old down as the heavy favorite at odds of -1000, whilst ‘989 Assassin’ is the big underdog at +750 with the best offshore gambling sites to win.
Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this heavyweight dust-up.
RELATED: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Net Worth Comparison | When Is The Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Fight? US Start Time & Full Undercard
Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info
- 🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin
- 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: N/A
- 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN
- 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Boxing Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.