Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin goes down on Saturday night from London, England and US boxing fans can bet on the fight to their hearts content with BetOnline. Ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight boxing fight, we will run you through how to bet on Anthony Joshua to beat Jermaine Franklin, with ‘AJ’ favored by the price-setters.

How To Bet On Anthony Joshua To Beat Jermaine Franklin

Betting on ‘AJ’ to defeat Jermaine Franklin this weekend is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

What Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s highly anticipated fight between Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin is just days away and there is plenty to savour for people looking to place a wager.

Popular markets among boxing enthusiasts at BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available at BetOnline – one of the best US boxing betting apps.

See below for a full list of Joshua vs Franklin markets at BetOnline for their fight from the English capital this weekend:

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Knockdowns

Draw no bet

Finish/decision only

Will Anthony Joshua Beat Jermaine Franklin?

Given the fact he is a two-time heavyweight champion of the world and one of the best fighters in the division, the best offshore sportsbooks have Anthony Joshua as the betting favourite this weekend at in the main event at the O2 Arena, London.

‘AJ’ is of course up against it as he faces a tough American challenger in the form of Jermaine Franklin. This fight is one of the biggest of the year so far, with boxing fans excited for the return of Anthony Joshua.

The current odds at BetOnline have the 33-year-old down as the heavy favorite at odds of -1000, whilst ‘989 Assassin’ is the big underdog at +750 with the best offshore gambling sites to win.

Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)

Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023

Saturday April 1, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST

Approx. 5.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK

O2 Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750

