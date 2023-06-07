UFC

How To Bet On Amanda Nunes To Beat Irene Aldana At UFC 289 For The UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title

Paul Kelly
Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana goes down in the main event at UFC 289 this weekend at the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada. Ahead of Saturday’s UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title fight, we will run you through how to bet on Amanda Nunes to beat Irene Aldana, with the Brazilian favored in the current betting markets.

How To Bet On Amanda Nunes To Beat Irene Aldana

Betting on ‘The Lioness’ to defeat Irene Aldana at UFC 289 is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2000
  3. Receive $1000 in UFC 289 Free Bets and search the vast Nunes vs Aldana markets
Claim $1000 BetOnline UFC 289 Free Bet

What Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana is just days away and there is plenty to savour for bettors.

Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts on BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available on BetOnline – one of the best sports betting apps.

See below for a full list of Nunes vs Aldana markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 289:

  • Fight outright
  • Method of victory
  • Total rounds
  • To go the distance
  • Round betting
  • Knockdowns
  • Draw no bet
  • Finish/decision only

Will Amanda Nunes Beat Irene Aldana?

Given the fact she is arguably one of the best mixed martial arts fighters to ever grace the planet, the best US sportsbooks have Amanda Nunes as the betting favorite this weekend at UFC 289 in the main event.

‘The Lioness’ is of course up against it as she faces one of the top contenders in the 135-pound division in the shape of Irene Aldana. This fight is one of the biggest of the year with the coveted UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title.

The current odds with BetOnline have the Brazilian down as the favorite at odds of -325, while the challenger is the slight underdog at +250 with the best offshore betting sites to win.

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana – UFC 289 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana
  • 📊 Records: Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: June 10, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Nunes -325 | Aldana +250

Arrow to top