How To Bet On Aljamain Sterling To Beat Sean O’Malley With BetOnline

Olly Taliku
Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley goes down in the main event at UFC 292 this weekend at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts. Ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated match for the coveted Bantamweight title fight, we will run you through how to bet on Aljamain Sterling to beat Sean O’Malley, with the ‘Funk Master’ a betting favourite in the current betting markets.

How To Bet On Aljamain Sterling To Beat Sean O’Malley

Betting on ‘Funk Master’ to defeat Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2000
  3. Receive $1000 in UFC 292 Free Bets and search the vast Sterling vs O’Malley markets
Claim $1000 BetOnline UFC 292 Free Bet

What Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Betting Markets Are There?

Aljamain Sterling will look to defend his Bantamweight title for a fourth time this weekend in the main event of UFC 292 at the TD Garden in Boston, with Sean O’Malley the challenger to the ‘Funk Master’.

Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts on BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available on BetOnline – one of the best sports betting apps.

See below for a full list of Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 292:

  • Fight outright
  • Method of victory
  • Total rounds
  • To go the distance
  • Round betting
  • Knockdowns
  • Draw no bet
  • Finish/decision only

Will Aljamain Sterling Beat Sean O’Malley?

With this weekend’s bout Aljamain Sterling’s FOURTH defence of his Bantamweight title, it comes to no surprise that the ‘Funk Master’ is heavily favoured in the best US sportsbooks to win the UFC 292 main event on Saturday.

Aljamain Sterling has already beaten Petr Yan twice, before taking out TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo on his way to fighting Sean O’Malley in the main event at Boston’s TD Garden this weekend.

The current odds with BetOnline have Sean O’Malley as the underdog at odds of +210, while Aljamain Sterling is the betting favorite at -250 odds with the best offshore betting sites to win.

Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley – Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley
  • 📊 Records: Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 KO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: August 19, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Bantamweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Sterling -250 | O’Malley +210

