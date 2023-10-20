UFC

How To Bet On Alexander Volkanovski To Beat Islam Makhachev At UFC 294

Paul Kelly
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
Alexander Volkanovski UFC

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 goes down in the main event at UFC 294 this weekend at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated bout for the coveted UFC Lightweight Title fight, we will run you through how to bet on Alexander Volkanovski to beat Islam Makhachev, with ‘The Great’ the underdog in the current markets.

How To Bet On Alexander Volkanovski To Beat Islam Makhachev

Betting on ‘The Great’ to defeat the Dagestani reigning lightweight king at UFC 294 is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Betting Picks: UFC 294 Predictions & Odds

What Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s UFC Lightweight Title fight between two former foes is nothing short of a treat for UFC fans this weekend, and there is plenty to savour for bettors too.

Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts on BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available on BetOnline – one of the best sports betting apps.

See below for a full list of Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 294:

  • Fight outright
  • Method of victory
  • Total rounds
  • To go the distance
  • Round betting
  • Knockdowns
  • Draw no bet
  • Finish/decision only

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth & Career Earnings | Alexander Volkanovski MMA Record

Will Alexander Volkanovski Beat Islam Makhachev?

Despite being the reigning UFC featherweight king and having won six UFC title fights, the best US sportsbooks have Alexander Volkanovski as the betting underdog in the main event at UFC 294 this weekend.

The Aussie is of course up against it as he faces the reigning lightweight king Islam Makhachev in his latest title challenge at 155-pounds. This fight is one of the biggest of the year over in Abu Dhabi, with Alexander Volkanovski looking to become a two-division simultaneous UFC champion.

The current odds with BetOnline have Alexander Volkanovski down as the underdog at odds of +200, while Islam Makhachev is the favorite at -250 odds with the best offshore betting sites to successfully defend his 155-pound strap.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Round Betting Picks

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 – UFC 294 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2
  • 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5:00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -250 | Volkanovski +200

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Arrow to top