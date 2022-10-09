How To Bet On A Same Game Parlay In Massachusetts | Massachusetts Sports Betting

If the first couple of weeks are anything to go by, Week 5 of the NFL should be fantastic. Here’s a guide to betting on an NFL same game parlay in Massachusetts.
By signing up to BetOnline, you can get a $1000 Same Game Parlay free bet to use on our New England Patriots vs Detroit Lions one game parlay.
How To Bet On An NFL Same Game Parlay In Massachusetts
Best NFL Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks
New England Patriots vs Detroit Lions Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Jamaal Williams over 0.50 TD’s -105 @ Betonline @ Betonline
Williams has made a sound if not spectacular start to the season and should play RB for Detroit with De’ Andre Swift likely to be out. The Patriots have allowed 0.50 rushing TD’s per game so far this season, so this should be a safe bet.
New England Patriots vs Detroit Lions Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Damien Harris Rush over 0.50 rushing TD’s +108 @ Betonline @ Betonline
Harris has been leading the Pats in rushing TD’s so far and the Lions have allowed 2.5 rushing TD’s and 165.5 rushing yards per contest. Do the math and this seems like a good value bet.
Can I Bet On NFL Same Game Parlay In Massachusetts
Anyone in Massachusetts can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process
- 18 and over
- Be in Massachusetts or another US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
The Best NFL Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks Reviewed
Take a look at our pick of the best Broncos vs Colts one game parlay sportsbooks for Massachusetts. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.
BetOnline NFL Same Game Parlay Promo
BetOnline has a deposit match bonus of upto 50%, which can get you free bets of upto $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on same parlays in Massachusetts by using the promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.
BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Massachusetts Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bovada NFL Same Game Parlay Promo
Bovada will match 75% of your first deposit to the tune of $750 when you use the promo code INSIDERS. They are one of the top destinations for same game parlays and you can use your bonus to get in on same game parlays for the NFL.
Bovada Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Massachusetts Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame NFL Same Game Parlay Promo
Everygame is a top destination to make the same game parlays in Massachusetts, and you can triple up on that with a deposit match bonus of upto $250 on your first three deposits.
Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
BetUS NFL Same Game Parlay Promo
BetUS has a staggering $2500 deposit match bonus for this game, and will give you a distinct advantage when you claim it to use on same game parlays for the NFL.
BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Massachusetts Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
MYBOOKIE NFL Same Game Parlay Promo
MyBookie will give you a bonus of upto $1000 to use on same game parlays in Massachusetts for the NFL games this week.
MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Massachusetts Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
XBet NFL Same Game Parlay Promo
XBet is well known for its same game parlays, and are running a 100% deposit match promo for the NFL Week 5 games of upto $500.
XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
- 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.
- The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500
